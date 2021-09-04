Scottish Challenge Cup: Albion Rovers' Kyle Doherty comes back to haunt St Mirren
Former St Mirren winger Kyle Doherty scored four goals for Albion Rovers as they thumped his former side's B team 6-0 in the Scottish Challenge Cup.
Midfielder Fraser Murray scored twice as Championship side Kilmarnock defeated League 1 visitors Falkirk 3-1.
Aberdeen B caused the mini-shock of the second round, edging second-tier Arbroath on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
The third round will now feature two derbies - Elgin City v Inverness CT and Raith Rovers v East Fife.
Northern Ireland striker Billy Mckay scored a late double as Championship leaders Inverness scored three times after the break to subdue Highland League visitors Buckie Thistle 4-0.
League 2's Elgin will host their former Highland League rivals on 9 October after being handed a 3-0 win over another second-tier side, Dunfermline Athletic, on Thursday following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Fife club.
Two sides from Fife have, though, progressed to meet each other after Raith Rovers edged out League 2 visitors Forfar Athletic thanks to English midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow's first goal since joining the Championship side from Universitat d'Alacant.
East Fife will visit Stark's Park after defender Danny Denholm's early goal was enough to win away to League 1 rivals Peterhead.
The 19-year-old Doherty, who joined Albion after leaving St Mirren's youth set-up in 2019, had only scored once previously - July against Edinburgh City - before his four-star show against the Paisley visitors.
It sets the Coatbridge side up for a visit to League 1 side Cove Rangers, who needed penalties to edge out one of Rovers' fourth-tier rivals, Stenhousemuir, after a 0-0 draw in Aberdeenshire.
Midfielder Cameron Blues settled the game in the favour of second-tier Greenock Morton against Celtic B after Ciaran Dickson had given the hosts hope following early goals from Michael Garrity and Robbie Muirhead.
Morton will next visit League 1 side Montrose, who beat Stirling Albion thanks to midfielder Graham Webster's early goal.
Kevin Holt's stoppage-time header finally settled Partick Thistle's tie with League 2 visitors Stranraer, adding to Tunji Akinola's early opener to set up a visit to either Championship rivals Queen of the South or Lowland League side Broomhill.
Alloa Athletic await the winners of Sunday's tie between Rangers B and Ayr United after goals from Steven Boyd and Stefan Scougall secured the League 1 side a win over Cowdenbeath from the division below.
Kilmarnock's reward for beating Falkirk is another home tie, against League 1 leaders Queen's Park, who edged out third-tier rivals Airdrieonians on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Arbroath looked like they could have avoided defeat against Aberdeen B when midfielder Liam Henderson's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out striker Michael Ruth's opener, but the Premiership's club's second string prevailed in the shootout to set up a visit to Hamilton Academical.
Scottish Challenge Cup, third round
Alloa Athletic v Rangers B or Ayr United
Cove Rangers v Albion Rovers
Elgin City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen B
Kilmarnock v Queen's Park
Montrose v Greenock Morton
Queen of the South or Broomhill v Partick Thistle
Raith Rovers v East Fife