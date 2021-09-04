Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Spaniard Madgar Gomes has played in England for much of his career

Crewe Alexandra have signed Madger Gomes on a two-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder, 24, was a free agent, having left Doncaster Rovers this summer at the end of his contract.

Gomes was on Liverpool's books and later spent a year with Leeds, making just one first-team appearance during his time at Elland Road.

He made 45 league appearances during a two-year spell with Doncaster, who signed him from Croatian outfit NK Istra 1961.

