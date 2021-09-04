Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Radamel Falcao is Colombia's all-time top scorer with 35 goals for the national team

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has completed his move to Rayo Vallecano after leaving Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old returns to Spain's La Liga eight years after he left Atletico Madrid for Monaco.

With Atletico, Falcao won the Copa del Rey, Europa League and Uefa Super Cup.

He joined Monaco in 2013 and had loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea between 2014 and 2016 before moving to Galatasaray on a permanent deal in 2019.

Falcao scored 19 goals in 34 league appearances for Galatasaray in two injury-hit campaigns in Turkey.

He made just three brief appearances off the bench for the Istanbul club this season before being released.

