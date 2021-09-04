Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal's start to the 2021-22 season is their worst in 67 years

Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the Gunners' transfer policy, with the club bottom of the Premier League after three successive defeats.

Arsenal spent in excess of £150m on new signings this summer - more than any other Premier League club.

But Mikel Arteta's side have started the league season with defeats by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

"I think we have to see the wider context than just the money around it," Edu told Sky Sports. external-link

"We signed six players who are under 23, which means a lot in terms of our planning.

"We started planning this squad a year ago in terms of consolidating the team and trying to get a better foundation. We have to balance the squad better."

England defender Ben White was the Gunners' most expensive summer signing, joining from Brighton for £50m.

They also signed Albert Sambi Lokonga,Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale,Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal are not in European competition this season for the first time since 1995, and have made their worst start to a league campaign for 67 years.

"We need a squad to be in a good position at the end of the season because it is not just about the first XI," said Edu, a former Arsenal player.

"We need a foundation and we need cover.

"Where we needed to spend big money was in the centre-back position. This was the one where we needed someone to come here and straight away have an impact on the first team with the right profile for the short, medium and long term. That was Ben White."

Edu says it "hurts" to see Arsenal bottom of the table, and having yet to score a league goal this season.

"I don't want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together," he said.

"I understand the situation is really tough, but let's judge the team when they play together."

The Brazilian, who was appointed in July 2019, said he was "really happy" with the summer business.

"This is the plan which we started to execute a year ago," he said.

"All the plans, all the steps, all the processes which we put together, we executed."