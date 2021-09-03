Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says critics of head coach Steve Clarke have got short memories. (Sun) external-link

McGinn is eager to help his Scotland team-mates after "chewing the walls" during his Covid-19 isolation. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Scotland's McGinn on resisting temptation during self-isolation

Clarke wants a "fast start" from Scotland in Saturday evening's meeting with Moldova at Hampden to get the home crowd behind his team. (Record) external-link

And Clarke expects Billy Gilmour to show why he's the hero of the Tartan Army when Scotland face Moldova at Hampden on Saturday evening. (Sun) external-link

But the Scotland boss wants senior players to ease the pressure building on 20-year-old Gilmour. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet need to start against Moldova. (Sun) external-link

Scotland forward Ryan Christie says he will always be grateful for the "unconditional love" of Celtic fans after leaving the club on transfer deadline day to join Bournemouth. (Record) external-link

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers contacted former Tottenham team-mate Joe Hart for advice ahead of his loan move to Celtic, the goalkeeper having joined Ange Postecoglou's side earlier this summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

"Our friends across the city are telling us they're top of the league. I look at the four games they've played and I think we've had harder games so far," says Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay ahead of next weekend's top of the table clash with Hibernian. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen Women have appointed former Dundee United head coach Gavin Beith as co-manager to work alongside Emma Hunter ahead of Sunday's SWPL1 opener against Celtic. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link