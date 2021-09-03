Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McGinn, Clarke, Gilmour, Celtic, Hearts

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says critics of head coach Steve Clarke have got short memories. (Sun)external-link

McGinn is eager to help his Scotland team-mates after "chewing the walls" during his Covid-19 isolation. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Clarke wants a "fast start" from Scotland in Saturday evening's meeting with Moldova at Hampden to get the home crowd behind his team. (Record)external-link

And Clarke expects Billy Gilmour to show why he's the hero of the Tartan Army when Scotland face Moldova at Hampden on Saturday evening. (Sun)external-link

But the Scotland boss wants senior players to ease the pressure building on 20-year-old Gilmour. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet need to start against Moldova. (Sun)external-link

Scotland forward Ryan Christie says he will always be grateful for the "unconditional love" of Celtic fans after leaving the club on transfer deadline day to join Bournemouth. (Record)external-link

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers contacted former Tottenham team-mate Joe Hart for advice ahead of his loan move to Celtic, the goalkeeper having joined Ange Postecoglou's side earlier this summer. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

"Our friends across the city are telling us they're top of the league. I look at the four games they've played and I think we've had harder games so far," says Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay ahead of next weekend's top of the table clash with Hibernian. (Record)external-link

Aberdeen Women have appointed former Dundee United head coach Gavin Beith as co-manager to work alongside Emma Hunter ahead of Sunday's SWPL1 opener against Celtic. (Evening Express - subscription required)external-link

Jason Kerr is confident St Johnstone can continue to have success following his and Ali McCann's exits from the Perth club. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

