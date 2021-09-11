Aldershot Town v Solihull Moors

AldershotAldershot Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match report to follow.
National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|5
|6
|10
|2
|Chesterfield
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|3
|Boreham Wood
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Notts County
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|6
|8
|5
|Grimsby
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|6
|Woking
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|7
|Wrexham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Altrincham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|9
|Halifax
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|6
|10
|Yeovil
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
|12
|Weymouth
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Southend
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|14
|Stockport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|15
|Bromley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|4
|16
|King's Lynn
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|17
|Torquay
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|4
|18
|Solihull Moors
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|2
|19
|Wealdstone
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|20
|Eastleigh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|21
|Barnet
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|1
|22
|Aldershot
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|0
|23
|Dover
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|-12
