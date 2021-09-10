The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

West Ham United Women 1-1 Aston Villa Women: Remi Allen rescues point for visitors

Adriana Leon's first-half strike was West Ham's first WSL goal in over 600 minutes.

Remi Allen's late equaliser earned Aston Villa a point at West Ham in the Women's Super League.

Allen, a summer signing from Leicester, headed into the far corner to maintain Villa's unbeaten start to the season.

Adriana Leon had given the hosts an early lead following an error by Villa's Anita Asante.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir almost made it 2-0 in the second half but headed straight at Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

West Ham had not scored a WSL goal for over 600 minutes going into this game, but they started on the front foot and deservedly broke the deadlock through Leon.

The Canada international almost doubled her tally moments later after capitalising on a loose back pass from Elisha N'Dow, but Hampton recovered to clear the danger.

Villa improved as the game wore on and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah wasted a glorious opportunity when she failed to get a decisive touch on Pacheco's corner, before Ramona Petzelberger was denied by the woodwork.

Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold did well to parry Shania Hayles' goalbound strike late on, but there was nothing the 27-year-old could do to prevent Allen salvaging a draw for the visitors.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 12Longhurst
  • 5Flaherty
  • 15Parker
  • 7Evans
  • 17Filis
  • 4StringerBooked at 65mins
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 2Wyne
  • 19Leon
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forJoelat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 56'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forDavisonat 68'minutes
  • 31LittlejohnBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHaylesat 84'minutes
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Gielnik

Substitutes

  • 10Petzelberger
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Haigh
  • 14Gregory
  • 15Blindkilde
  • 20Davison
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle
Attendance:
1,106

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

  8. Post update

    Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hannah Hampton.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).

  14. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.

  17. Post update

    Gemma Davison (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women21103214
2Man City Women11004043
3Brighton Women11002023
4Man Utd Women11002023
5Arsenal Women11003213
6Tottenham Women11001013
7West Ham Women201113-21
8Chelsea Women100123-10
9Leicester City Women100112-10
10B'ham City Women100101-10
11Reading Women100102-20
12Everton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

