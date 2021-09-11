Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2AberdeenAberdeen0

Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen: Graham Alexander's side with third-straight win to go fourth

By Ben BanksBBC Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Kevin Van Veen
Kevin van Veen scored and assisted for Motherwell in the win against Aberdeen.

Motherwell earned their third consecutive Scottish Premiership win with a Kevin van Veen-inspired victory against Aberdeen.

The Dutchman's header put the hosts ahead before his cross allowed Juhani Ojala to double the advantage.

A string of fine saves from Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly at the other end thwarted an Aberdeen side who made a series of chances.

Motherwell move into fourth, while Aberdeen drop to sixth.

Stephen Glass' side haven't won in six attempts since a 2-1 Europa Conference League victory over Breidablik last month.

Motherwell's stand-in captain Kelly came into this match with momentum after his return to the Scotland squad last week. That confidence was needed as Aberdeen attempted to beat him repeatedly, with Calvin Ramsay denied twice.

Funso Ojo had a close-range effort saved, too, and Christian Ramirez should have faired better with the goal at his mercy. Aberdeen couldn't convert any of their many chances and Motherwell made them pay.

Declan Gallagher was facing Motherwell for the first time since leaving in the summer. Kaiyne Woolery made sure it wasn't a warm welcome back for the former captain by beating him with a cross, which allowed Van Veen to head into the net.

Motherwell upped the ante and Tony Watt was twisting and turning in search of his third goal in as many games. But again, Aberdeen pushed, Kelly denying Marley Watkins with two big saves either side of half-time.

Glass' side had 14 shots on goal in the opening hour but Motherwell only needed two to claim the points.

Ojala was left open in the Aberdeen box as he made an unusual venture forward, with the Finnish defender heading home his first goal for the club from an excellent Van Veen cross.

The Dutch striker was enjoying himself and almost beat Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis again with an audacious cross. Lewis did well to scramble it off the line and Liam Grimshaw was not able to bundle the ball into an empty net.

Motherwell tails were up as home fans pleaded for a third and decisive goal. Woolery missed a golden chance and Scott Brown attempted to score his first Aberdeen goal, but predictably, Kelly was there to deny a player in red.

Man of the Match - Kevin Van Veen

Kevin Van Veen.
Van Veen played a part in both goals while also displaying his excellent technical ability.

What did we learn?

Steve Clarke's Scotland were criticised at times during the international break for a lack of goals, but this game proved it isn't about how many chances you create, it's about how many you put away.

Motherwell scored with their two best chances while Aberdeen were blunt in front of goal. That said, an inspired performance from Kelly certainly didn't help the visitors, whose wait for another win goes on.

The Fir Park side meanwhile are in a confident moment and no defence will envy facing Van Veen in this kind of form.

What they said

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Aberdeen are a very good team and they move the ball really well. We had to have discipline in our shape. We scored two goals of the highest quality.

"They were great goals and I am delighted to get three points. We didn't get sucked into bad areas and we gradually grew into the game."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "When you have as much of the ball as we did, you need to do something with it.

"I think defensively it was a bigger disappointment. We were on top and they swung it in our box once and we suffered. We suffered at both ends of the pitch. When they are clinging on at 1-0, it's a different game."

What's next

Motherwell travel to champions Rangers next Sunday (15:00 BST) in league action, while Aberdeen host St Johnstone 24 hours earlier.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.27

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.31

  4. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    6.20

  6. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    5.73

  13. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    5.73

  14. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.54

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.98

  5. Squad number44Player nameM Longstaff
    Average rating

    5.92

  6. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.92

  7. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.49

  10. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    4.73

  12. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    3.95

  13. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    3.50

  14. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    3.41

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 14Ojala
  • 19McGinley
  • 23GrimshawBooked at 72mins
  • 16Slattery
  • 8O'HaraBooked at 44mins
  • 7WooleryBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLamieat 73'minutes
  • 32WattBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMaguireat 90+2'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGossat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 22Donnelly
  • 27Goss
  • 29Shields

Aberdeen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 22RamsaySubstituted forBatesat 63'minutes
  • 5Gallagher
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 90mins
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 19FergusonBooked at 58mins
  • 8BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 44M LongstaffSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 67'minutes
  • 16OjoSubstituted forMcLennanat 67'minutes
  • 9Ramírez
  • 7Watkins

Substitutes

  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 17Hayes
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
  • 27Bates
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
5,623

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home21
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

  5. Booking

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Barry Maguire replaces Tony Watt.

  9. Booking

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Juhani Ojala.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCrorie.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

  17. Post update

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

