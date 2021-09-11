Match ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0.
Motherwell earned their third consecutive Scottish Premiership win with a Kevin van Veen-inspired victory against Aberdeen.
The Dutchman's header put the hosts ahead before his cross allowed Juhani Ojala to double the advantage.
A string of fine saves from Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly at the other end thwarted an Aberdeen side who made a series of chances.
Motherwell move into fourth, while Aberdeen drop to sixth.
Stephen Glass' side haven't won in six attempts since a 2-1 Europa Conference League victory over Breidablik last month.
Motherwell's stand-in captain Kelly came into this match with momentum after his return to the Scotland squad last week. That confidence was needed as Aberdeen attempted to beat him repeatedly, with Calvin Ramsay denied twice.
Funso Ojo had a close-range effort saved, too, and Christian Ramirez should have faired better with the goal at his mercy. Aberdeen couldn't convert any of their many chances and Motherwell made them pay.
Declan Gallagher was facing Motherwell for the first time since leaving in the summer. Kaiyne Woolery made sure it wasn't a warm welcome back for the former captain by beating him with a cross, which allowed Van Veen to head into the net.
Motherwell upped the ante and Tony Watt was twisting and turning in search of his third goal in as many games. But again, Aberdeen pushed, Kelly denying Marley Watkins with two big saves either side of half-time.
Glass' side had 14 shots on goal in the opening hour but Motherwell only needed two to claim the points.
Ojala was left open in the Aberdeen box as he made an unusual venture forward, with the Finnish defender heading home his first goal for the club from an excellent Van Veen cross.
The Dutch striker was enjoying himself and almost beat Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis again with an audacious cross. Lewis did well to scramble it off the line and Liam Grimshaw was not able to bundle the ball into an empty net.
Motherwell tails were up as home fans pleaded for a third and decisive goal. Woolery missed a golden chance and Scott Brown attempted to score his first Aberdeen goal, but predictably, Kelly was there to deny a player in red.
Man of the Match - Kevin Van Veen
What did we learn?
Steve Clarke's Scotland were criticised at times during the international break for a lack of goals, but this game proved it isn't about how many chances you create, it's about how many you put away.
Motherwell scored with their two best chances while Aberdeen were blunt in front of goal. That said, an inspired performance from Kelly certainly didn't help the visitors, whose wait for another win goes on.
The Fir Park side meanwhile are in a confident moment and no defence will envy facing Van Veen in this kind of form.
What they said
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Aberdeen are a very good team and they move the ball really well. We had to have discipline in our shape. We scored two goals of the highest quality.
"They were great goals and I am delighted to get three points. We didn't get sucked into bad areas and we gradually grew into the game."
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "When you have as much of the ball as we did, you need to do something with it.
"I think defensively it was a bigger disappointment. We were on top and they swung it in our box once and we suffered. We suffered at both ends of the pitch. When they are clinging on at 1-0, it's a different game."
What's next
Motherwell travel to champions Rangers next Sunday (15:00 BST) in league action, while Aberdeen host St Johnstone 24 hours earlier.
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
5.54
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number44Player nameM LongstaffAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
3.41
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 5Mugabi
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 14Ojala
- 19McGinley
- 23GrimshawBooked at 72mins
- 16Slattery
- 8O'HaraBooked at 44mins
- 7WooleryBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLamieat 73'minutes
- 32WattBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMaguireat 90+2'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGossat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lamie
- 6Maguire
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 22Donnelly
- 27Goss
- 29Shields
Aberdeen
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 22RamsaySubstituted forBatesat 63'minutes
- 5Gallagher
- 2McCrorieBooked at 90mins
- 3MacKenzie
- 19FergusonBooked at 58mins
- 8BrownBooked at 90mins
- 44M LongstaffSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 67'minutes
- 16OjoSubstituted forMcLennanat 67'minutes
- 9Ramírez
- 7Watkins
Substitutes
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 17Hayes
- 18McLennan
- 20Jenks
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- 27Bates
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 5,623
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).
Booking
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Barry Maguire replaces Tony Watt.
Booking
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor McLennan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Juhani Ojala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCrorie.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Post update
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Post update
Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tony Watt (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).