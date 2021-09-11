Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen scored and assisted for Motherwell in the win against Aberdeen.

Motherwell earned their third consecutive Scottish Premiership win with a Kevin van Veen-inspired victory against Aberdeen.

The Dutchman's header put the hosts ahead before his cross allowed Juhani Ojala to double the advantage.

A string of fine saves from Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly at the other end thwarted an Aberdeen side who made a series of chances.

Motherwell move into fourth, while Aberdeen drop to sixth.

Stephen Glass' side haven't won in six attempts since a 2-1 Europa Conference League victory over Breidablik last month.

Motherwell's stand-in captain Kelly came into this match with momentum after his return to the Scotland squad last week. That confidence was needed as Aberdeen attempted to beat him repeatedly, with Calvin Ramsay denied twice.

Funso Ojo had a close-range effort saved, too, and Christian Ramirez should have faired better with the goal at his mercy. Aberdeen couldn't convert any of their many chances and Motherwell made them pay.

Declan Gallagher was facing Motherwell for the first time since leaving in the summer. Kaiyne Woolery made sure it wasn't a warm welcome back for the former captain by beating him with a cross, which allowed Van Veen to head into the net.

Motherwell upped the ante and Tony Watt was twisting and turning in search of his third goal in as many games. But again, Aberdeen pushed, Kelly denying Marley Watkins with two big saves either side of half-time.

Glass' side had 14 shots on goal in the opening hour but Motherwell only needed two to claim the points.

Ojala was left open in the Aberdeen box as he made an unusual venture forward, with the Finnish defender heading home his first goal for the club from an excellent Van Veen cross.

The Dutch striker was enjoying himself and almost beat Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis again with an audacious cross. Lewis did well to scramble it off the line and Liam Grimshaw was not able to bundle the ball into an empty net.

Motherwell tails were up as home fans pleaded for a third and decisive goal. Woolery missed a golden chance and Scott Brown attempted to score his first Aberdeen goal, but predictably, Kelly was there to deny a player in red.

Man of the Match - Kevin Van Veen

Van Veen played a part in both goals while also displaying his excellent technical ability.

What did we learn?

Steve Clarke's Scotland were criticised at times during the international break for a lack of goals, but this game proved it isn't about how many chances you create, it's about how many you put away.

Motherwell scored with their two best chances while Aberdeen were blunt in front of goal. That said, an inspired performance from Kelly certainly didn't help the visitors, whose wait for another win goes on.

The Fir Park side meanwhile are in a confident moment and no defence will envy facing Van Veen in this kind of form.

What they said

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Aberdeen are a very good team and they move the ball really well. We had to have discipline in our shape. We scored two goals of the highest quality.

"They were great goals and I am delighted to get three points. We didn't get sucked into bad areas and we gradually grew into the game."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "When you have as much of the ball as we did, you need to do something with it.

"I think defensively it was a bigger disappointment. We were on top and they swung it in our box once and we suffered. We suffered at both ends of the pitch. When they are clinging on at 1-0, it's a different game."

What's next

Motherwell travel to champions Rangers next Sunday (15:00 BST) in league action, while Aberdeen host St Johnstone 24 hours earlier.

Player of the match Goss Sean Goss with an average of 7.27 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Motherwell Avg Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 7.27 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 6.64 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.31 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 6.20 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 6.20 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 5.94 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 5.88 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 5.86 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.82 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.79 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.75 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.73 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 5.73 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 5.54 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 6.08 Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 6.07 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 6.00 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 5.98 Squad number 44 Player name M Longstaff Average rating 5.92 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 5.92 Squad number 7 Player name Watkins Average rating 5.91 Squad number 16 Player name Ojo Average rating 5.65 Squad number 5 Player name Gallagher Average rating 5.49 Squad number 8 Player name Brown Average rating 5.35 Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 4.73 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 3.95 Squad number 14 Player name Emmanuel-Thomas Average rating 3.50 Squad number 18 Player name McLennan Average rating 3.41