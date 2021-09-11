Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Leigh Griffiths did not get the big moment he was looking for on his Dundee return

Leigh Griffiths was unable to mark his Dundee return with a goal as Livingston left Dens with their first Scottish Premiership point of the season.

The on-loan Celtic striker was playing his first game for the club in 10 years and was denied by Max Stryjek in the second half.

Max Anderson and Ryan Sweeney threatened for the hosts in the first half but Stryjek blocked well.

Livingston's best effort came through Ben Williamson before half-time.

David Martindale's side remain bottom but are now just a point behind Ross County, while Dundee - still looking for their first league win of the season - are ninth on three points.

The late Bobby Waddell, a league title winner with Dundee in 1962, was honoured with a minute's silence prior to kick-off.

Anderson was denied by Stryjek's terrific save in one of Dundee's early attempts and the goalkeeper excelled again when the head of Sweeney looped Cammy Kerr's cross towards goal.

In between times, Livingston were forced to withdraw Craig Sibbald on a stretcher, prompting Odin Bailey's introduction from the bench.

Williamson flashed a shot over for the visitors shortly before the break.

Griffiths tried to get Dundee going early in the second period by taking on a 35-yard shot from an indirect free-kick but the ball trundled through to Stryjek.

But the goalkeeper was given a much sterner test moments later as Griffiths got free inside the box, his shot deflecting up and bouncing towards the line only for Stryjek to palm wide at the last second.

The striker crossed for Luke McCowan to head into the arms of Stryjek and the keeper collected a further Griffiths effort as time ticked away.

Man of the match - Ayo Obileye

Stryjek made the saves but Obileye (second from right) was effective in both boxes for Livingston

What did we learn?

Having not featured for Celtic this season prior to his move to Tayside, there was always going to be a question mark about Griffiths' match fitness. It may be deeper into the autumn before his true value to Dundee is realised.

James McPake's side need to find the goals from somewhere and Jason Cummings was thrown on in the second half to no avail.

The one saving grace of Livingston's poor start to the season was that they were only two points behind the team above them and that deficit has now been halved. They too have scoring problems but now have something to build on.

What did they say?

Dundee manager James McPake: "We had three or four really good chances in the first half that we've got to be scoring. We could've been comfortable in the first half.

"Second half was just a really poor game. It just became a battle. What I was happy with was how we defended our box. Leigh Griffiths gets 90 minutes, which is a massive bonus for us."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We're away from home, we've got a clean sheet and that's the first point of the season so I'm fairly happy with the result. I was really delighted with Max Stryjek's performance.

"When I looked at the fixture list, I always thought the first six games was going to be a tough run-in. Once we get all our players back I think we'll be in a really good place."

What's next?

Dundee meet city rivals Dundee United for the first time this season next Sunday (12:00 BST) before Livingston host Celtic later that day (15:00 BST).

Player of the match Williamson Ben Williamson with an average of 7.89 Dundee Dundee Dundee

Livingston Livingston Livingston Dundee Avg Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 6.81 Squad number 7 Player name Jakubiak Average rating 6.74 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.46 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 6.16 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 6.12 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 6.11 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 6.10 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.04 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.90 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.90 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 5.76 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.48 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 5.36 Squad number 11 Player name McDaid Average rating 4.93 Livingston Avg Squad number 12 Player name Williamson Average rating 7.89 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.76 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 7.75 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.68 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.67 Squad number 17 Player name Forrest Average rating 7.65 Squad number 10 Player name Sibbald Average rating 7.62 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 7.58 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.57 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 7.54 Squad number 14 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.34 Squad number 23 Player name Hamilton Average rating 7.07 Squad number 7 Player name Jacobs Average rating 7.05 Squad number 32 Player name Stryjek Average rating 5.95