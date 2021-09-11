Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee United 0.
St Mirren are still searching for their first Scottish Premiership win of the season after being held to a stalemate by Dundee United in Paisley.
It is now five without victory for Jim Goodwin's side, with only Livingston and Ross County below them.
Eamonn Brophy had a goal disallowed and Richard Tait was denied by a fine save in their best two opportunities.
However, Dundee United were worthy of a point, with Marc McNulty hitting a post in the second half.
The visitors - who remain in seventh - might be left to rue injuries that forced off defenders Liam Smith and Ryan Edwards.
St Mirren manager Goodwin gave 16-year-old Dylan Reid his first start, while Australian right-back Matt Millar and Wolves loanee Connor Ronan made their debuts after two draws in four Premiership games prior to this.
But as the first half wore on, the hosts began to look the more likely to be cut open, with Peter Pawlett at the centre of most of United's good play.
The midfielder drove down the left and knocked the ball to Ian Harkes, whose shot was saved but deflected towards goal, and defender Joe Shaughnessy had to be alert to head it off the line.
Then Pawlett played a one-two with Harkes to open up space for himself, but blasted over with the goal gaping.
That was the best of an uninspiring first 45 minutes, but better fare was coming.
Brophy volleyed the ball into the net from close range for St Mirren, but the referee ruled it out and penalised Curtis Main for a foul in the build-up.
Main headed over a minute later, while at the other end Louis Appere broke clear and forced Jak Alnwick into a save.
And then United really should have taken the lead when McNulty burst through, but he delayed his shot then eventually clipped it off the outside of a post.
The hosts were finishing the stronger though, and it took a brilliant save from United goalkeeper Trevor Carson to keep the scores level when he palmed over Tait's powerful effort.
Man of the match
What did we learn?
Goodwin made a bold call by starting 16-year-old midfielder Reid, but the youngster looked composed. His side have scored just three goals in five league games though, and another blank in front of goal will worry the manager.
United too often this season has passed up gilt-edged chances and they did the same in this one, with Pawlett and McNulty in particular failing to hit the target.
That lack of clinical edge cost them a point against Hearts before the international break, and three points in Paisley.
What did they say?
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I'm a little frustrated, but I've got to be happy with another clean sheet - that's two back-to-back against good opposition (St Johnstone and Dundee United).
"People may look at the result and see a boring 0-0, but I don't think for the fans here it was that way. I thought it was a decent game with two attacking teams."
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "We certainly created a lot of good chances and had some good combination play. We inherited a team that didn't create a lot of chances last year so it's a bit of a breakthrough for us.
"Hopefully the killer instinct is the next part for our team."
What's next
St Mirren are next in action on Saturday away to Hibernian (15:00 BST), while United face city neighbours Dundee in the derby on Sunday 19 September (12:00).
Player of the match
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22FraserBooked at 37mins
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5McCarthy
- 15ReidSubstituted forFlynnat 74'minutes
- 44MillarSubstituted forTaitat 67'minutes
- 43RonanSubstituted forMcAllisterat 66'minutes
- 7McGrath
- 3Tanser
- 10Main
- 9BrophyBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 17McAllister
- 19Finlayson
- 20Dennis
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 16Carson
- 2SmithSubstituted forLevittat 45'minutes
- 12EdwardsSubstituted forConnollyat 78'minutes
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 66Fuchs
- 18ButcherBooked at 82mins
- 23Harkes
- 7Niskanen
- 8PawlettSubstituted forAppéréat 61'minutes
- 9McNulty
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 5Connolly
- 6Reynolds
- 10Clark
- 19Levitt
- 27Appéré
- 31Newman
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 4,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
