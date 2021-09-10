League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 4Sweeney
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 12Allen
  • 16Evans
  • 17Edwards
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Northampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 8Lewis
  • 17McWilliams
  • 16Flores
  • 7Hoskins
  • 19Etete
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 4Sowerby
  • 9Kabamba
  • 10Connolly
  • 11Pinnock
  • 12Pollock
  • 26Maxted
Referee:
Scott Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate6420137614
2Forest Green6411138513
3Bradford6321107311
4Swindon632174311
5Northampton531153210
6Leyton Orient62319639
7Hartlepool53027529
8Colchester62317619
9Carlisle62316519
10Rochdale622210918
11Barrow722310918
12Tranmere62222208
13Stevenage622267-18
14Newport622279-28
15Exeter61415507
16Mansfield6213810-27
17Bristol Rovers621359-47
18Port Vale61325506
19Scunthorpe613247-36
20Salford61236605
21Walsall612348-45
22Crawley511359-44
23Oldham6105410-63
24Sutton United402235-22
View full League Two table

