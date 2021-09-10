Sunderland v Accrington Stanley

SunderlandSunderland15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 39Hoffmann
- 15Winchester
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 17Cirkin
- 13O'Nien
- 24Neil
- 11Gooch
- 8Embleton
- 28McGeady
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 2Huggins
- 4Evans
- 5Alves
- 9Broadhead
- 21Pritchard
- 26Wright
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Trafford
- 3Sherring
- 12Nottingham
- 5Sykes
- 36Clark
- 8Pell
- 37Morgan
- 6Butcher
- 11McConville
- 9Bishop
- 32Charles
Substitutes
- 4Hamilton
- 14Mumbongo
- 18Leigh
- 35Nolan
- 38Amankwah
- 40Savin
- 41Malcolm
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.