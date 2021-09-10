League One
SunderlandSunderland15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 15Winchester
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 17Cirkin
  • 13O'Nien
  • 24Neil
  • 11Gooch
  • 8Embleton
  • 28McGeady
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 2Huggins
  • 4Evans
  • 5Alves
  • 9Broadhead
  • 21Pritchard
  • 26Wright

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 3Sherring
  • 12Nottingham
  • 5Sykes
  • 36Clark
  • 8Pell
  • 37Morgan
  • 6Butcher
  • 11McConville
  • 9Bishop
  • 32Charles

Substitutes

  • 4Hamilton
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 18Leigh
  • 35Nolan
  • 38Amankwah
  • 40Savin
  • 41Malcolm
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland540184412
2Accrington640265112
3Burton632155011
4Sheff Wed531151410
5Wigan531163310
6Portsmouth531141310
7Wycombe531186210
8Oxford Utd631298110
9MK Dons623111929
10Wimbledon623111929
11Rotherham53025329
12Bolton62319819
13Cambridge52217438
14Plymouth52216428
15Morecambe52126517
16Cheltenham6132810-26
17Gillingham512256-15
18Fleetwood511357-24
19Charlton511346-24
20Lincoln City511347-34
21Ipswich5032810-23
22Shrewsbury610529-73
23Crewe501417-61
24Doncaster501417-61
View full League One table

