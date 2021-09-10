League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 16Matthews
  • 15Lavelle
  • 5Famewo
  • 2Gunter
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 26Watson
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Kirk
  • 17Lee
  • 9Stockley

Substitutes

  • 4Dobson
  • 6Pearce
  • 14Washington
  • 18Leko
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 27Souaré
  • 31Harness

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Flinders
  • 2Long
  • 4Pollock
  • 15Boyle
  • 17Blair
  • 7Thomas
  • 11Chapman
  • 3Hussey
  • 16Wright
  • 18Perry
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 6Freestone
  • 8Sercombe
  • 14Williams
  • 21Joseph
  • 23Bonds
  • 24Horton
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland540184412
2Accrington640265112
3Burton632155011
4Sheff Wed531151410
5Wigan531163310
6Portsmouth531141310
7Wycombe531186210
8Oxford Utd631298110
9MK Dons623111929
10Wimbledon623111929
11Rotherham53025329
12Bolton62319819
13Cambridge52217438
14Plymouth52216428
15Morecambe52126517
16Cheltenham6132810-26
17Gillingham512256-15
18Fleetwood511357-24
19Charlton511346-24
20Lincoln City511347-34
21Ipswich5032810-23
22Shrewsbury610529-73
23Crewe501417-61
24Doncaster501417-61
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC