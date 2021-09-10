Championship
StokeStoke City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Bursik
  • 19Østigard
  • 36Souttar
  • 16Wilmot
  • 2Smith
  • 7Clucas
  • 28Sawyers
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Tymon
  • 18Brown
  • 22Surridge

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Fox
  • 4Allen
  • 9Fletcher
  • 11Doughty
  • 15Thompson
  • 23Ince

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 23Sarr
  • 16Thomas
  • 8O'Brien
  • 6Hogg
  • 3Toffolo
  • 10Koroma
  • 22Campbell
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 7Odubeko
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 24Sinani
  • 26Colwill
  • 42Bilokapic
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham54101331013
2West Brom5410125713
3QPR5320115611
4Birmingham632193611
5Huddersfield531197210
6Stoke531176110
7Bournemouth52308539
8Coventry53025509
9Cardiff52219638
10Blackburn52217618
11Bristol City52127707
12Luton521268-27
13Middlesbrough51316606
14Barnsley51315506
15Preston520368-26
16Derby613246-26
17Millwall512268-25
18Hull511347-34
19Swansea511348-44
20Peterborough511348-44
21Reading5104713-63
22Blackpool502348-42
23Sheff Utd502317-62
24Nottm Forest501448-41
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport