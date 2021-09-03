Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Hibs' Josh Doig is set for a Scotland Under-21 debut against Turkey on Tuesday

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig says his first Scotland Under-21 trip is a welcome diversion after speculation over his future "played on my mind".

The 19-year-old was the subject of strong interest from English clubs during the transfer window.

Doig was left out of Hibs' Premiership opener at Motherwell, with head coach Jack Ross saying he was "likely" to move on, but a move did not happen.

"Being away has really helped me after all the speculation," Doig said.

"I was so happy at Hibs but there was a lot of talk and it was playing on my mind a wee bit.

"Obviously there was talk right up to the end of the window, so being away with Scotland has taken me away from all that."

Doig, called up to Scot Gemmill's squad in May before withdrawing due to injury, is relishing the prospect of making his Under-21s debut in Tuesday's opening European Championship qualifier away to Turkey.

Gemmill has named a revised squad after quarantine issues ruled out his 10 England-based players.

"We're absolutely buzzing for it, you can feel it in the team," Doig said.

"For a lot of the boys, including myself, it's our first time with the 21s so there's a real energy and excitement about the group."

Doig already has his eye on making the transition to the full Scotland squad.

"When you watch the A team playing at the Euros it's inspiring for any young Scottish boy," he added.

"Boys like Ryan Porteous back at Hibs and Lewis Ferguson have gone from the 21s to the A squad recently and previously Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, who both play my position, have come through the Scotland age groups.

"It's inspiring for myself because it shows the pathway is there."