Nor Mustafa's only start for West Ham came in the League Cup

West Ham forward Nor Mustafa has left to join French club Le Havre.

The 19-year-old Swede made nine Women's Super League appearances after joining from Eskilstuna United in the summer of 2020.

Le Havre play in Division One Feminine - the highest division in French football - having won promotion on an average points basis in 2019-20.

West Ham start the new WSL season with an away game against Brighton & Hove Albion Women on Sunday.