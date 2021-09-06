Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Andy Butler has played more than 670 games during his career

Boston United claim defender Andy Butler has left the club for a coaching role at Championship side Peterborough in an alleged "breach of contract".

Butler, 37, agreed a playing contract with the National League North club in July after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

But Boston say the centre-back has now been earmarked by Peterborough as a specialist set-piece coach.

"This is a very unfortunate and unwelcome issue," said a statement on the Boston website.

"The club are trying to resolve the breach of contract situation with the player and Peterborough United."

Peterborough have declined to comment.

Butler had an 18-game spell as interim Doncaster men's manager last season, two of them against Posh.

However, the League One club appointed Richie Wellens as their new boss in May and Butler signed for Boston - combining that with managing Doncaster Rovers Belles.

"He was a big signing for us. We were excited by what he was going to bring to the team," Boston manager Craig Elliott told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"There's a right way of doing things, whether you're a Premier League club or a non-league club."