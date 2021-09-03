Georgia Walters: Wales forward signs for Liverpool
Wales forward Georgia Walters has joined Liverpool FC Women on a non-contract basis.
Walters scored five goals for Blackburn Rovers in last season's FA Women's Championship.
The 29-year-old, who made her Wales debut against the Faroe Islands in 2020, has spent much of pre-season with Liverpool.
"She offers something different to the centre-forwards we've got at the club," Liverpool manager Matt Beard said.
"She's got a lot of experience as well and we'll just see what happens from here."