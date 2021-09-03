Last updated on .From the section Wales

Luke Harris (right), of Fulham, celebrates his goal with Watford's George Abbott

Wales Under-18s drew 1-1 with England Under-18s in an international friendly at Newport's Spytty Park.

The hosts, managed by former Wales midfielder Matty Jones, took a first-half lead when Murphy Bennett fed Fulham forward Luke Harris and he calmly beat keeper Charlie Setford.

Paul Williams' England went close through Liverpool forward Kaide Gordon and Manchester United's Daniel Gore.

They eventually levelled through captain Rico Lewis' close-range shot.

Manchester City youngster Lewis' equaliser was well deserved, although the draw was a creditable effort from Wales.