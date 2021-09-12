Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry took fewer games than Mohamed Salah to score 100 Premier League goals

Liverpool kept pace with the Premier League's leading pack as Mohamed Salah's 100th English top-flight goal helped them to victory at Leeds.

The game was somewhat marred, though, by a dislocated ankle to teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott, who was stretchered off following an initially innocuous-looking sliding challenge from Pascal Struijk that ultimately saw the Leeds player sent off.

Liverpool were already firmly in control of the game by then, though.

Egyptian forward Salah was perfectly placed to tap in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross and give the Reds a 20th-minute advantage, with Fabinho bundling home the second following a corner five minutes after the break.

Sadio Mane had missed a number of chances in the game, but made absolutely certain of the points with a low finish into the far bottom corner in injury time.

Leeds had their chances too, with Rodrigo firing the best of them straight at Alisson with the game still goalless.

But with a man fewer, Leeds could not muster the challenge required and have now failed to win any of their first four top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1958-59.

They will also now have to deal with a shortage of numbers in central defence, with Struijk banned and Diego Llorente limping off in the first half to join Robin Koch on the treatment table.

Jurgen Klopp's side move to 10 points, level at the top, but with a lower number of goals scored than Manchester United and equal with Chelsea.

They have extended the division's longest unbeaten run to 14 and won eight of their last nine away games, including each of the previous five.

Salah shines as Liverpool show their quality

This fixture has provided many quality moments for the English top-flight showreel down the years - a series of fiercely-contested matches in the 1960s and 70s, the Reds winning a 5-4 epic in 1991, Tony Yeboah's thunderous volley and Mark Viduka netting four goals 21 years ago.

There is always an edge, a feisty atmosphere fashioned by the visit of one of English football's elite to the home of a side with a proud history of their own - and aspirations to add to it.

These are the games Elland Road has most missed in the 16 years Leeds spent outside the Premier League and last season's fan-free affair. This was fittingly played out to a vibrant and hostile wall of noise.

The game itself delivered too, complete with another scoring feat as Salah notched his 100th Premier League goal via a simple finish.

Only Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160) needed fewer Premier League appearances than the 161 it has taken him to reach the milestone.

Salah, Mane and Diogo Jota led the Leeds defence a merry dance throughout, threatening to run riot in a fascinating encounter packed with as many glaring misses as gloriously intricate attacking play, largely from the away side.

Rodrigo's failure to convert from 15 yards was bad, but Mane's scoop over the bar from point-blank range at 1-0 was the pick of a woeful bunch of finishes.

Fabinho's effort gave Liverpool complete control, but their immediate quest for further goals was undermined by the injury to Elliott, with the gravity of the situation quickly becoming apparent after Struijk had slid in to win the ball.

Referee Craig Pawson initially let play continue, but once it had stopped and medical assistance quickly called for the Reds player, a red card was shown on the hour to the United player.

Patrick Bamford did go close to giving the 10 men of Leeds hope with a stunning strike from halfway that Alisson had to tip over, but the game was well beyond Leeds by the time Mane claimed the visitors' third.

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Leeds United Avg Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 5.70 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 5.48 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 5.38 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.31 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.08 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.95 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.89 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 4.81 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 4.77 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.62 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 4.55 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 4.50 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 4.14 Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.38 Squad number 67 Player name Elliott Average rating 8.11 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 8.02 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.95 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.91 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.82 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.77 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 7.75 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 7.61 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 7.60 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.58 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.94 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 6.53 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 6.14

