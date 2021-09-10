Leeds United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha's eligibility for Leeds on Sunday is in doubt, along with that of several other Brazilian players because of Fifa rules

TEAM NEWS

Stuart Dallas is available for Leeds despite withdrawing from international duty for personal reasons, while Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have recovered from Covid-19.

New signing Daniel James could play and Raphinha's ban for not being released to the Brazil squad may yet be lifted.

Liverpool are without the injured Roberto Firmino but Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are fit.

James Milner has returned to training but is a doubt.

Like Raphinha, Alisson Becker and Fabinho are currently ineligible to play as they weren't allowed to link-up with Brazil's national team, although the situation could change.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds have stuttered a little bit so far this season, but I think that's all it is. I don't see them struggling, put it that way.

There are lots of positives about the way Marcelo Bielsa's side play but they are still easy to get at, which is something I thought they would change.

That hasn't happened, which is why I am going with Liverpool. The Reds will get plenty of opportunities in front of goal.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds' most recent victory over Liverpool in all competitions came in the league more than 20 years ago.

Liverpool could become the first team to record 50 top-flight victories over Leeds.

The Whites haven't kept a clean sheet against Liverpool in 22 league meetings since a goalless draw in April 1999.

Leeds United

Leeds could fail to win any of their first four top-flight matches in a season for the first time since 1958-59.

They could also equal their longest winless run in the league under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Bielsa's side are unbeaten in seven top-flight matches at Elland Road (W3, D4). They haven't fared better since a 15-game streak in 2001.

Patrick Bamford is on 98 career league goals and has scored four times in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Liverpool

Liverpool's 13-match unbeaten league run is currently the longest in the division (W10, D3).

They have won seven of their past eight away league games, including their last four in a row.

Mohamed Salah is one away from becoming the 30th player to reach 100 Premier League goals - and just the second African to reach the milestone after Didier Drogba.

He could become the fifth quickest player to reach the milestone, having played 161 games, behind Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has created an unrivalled 15 chances in the league so far this season.

