Premier League
ChelseaChelsea3Aston VillaAston Villa0

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa: Lukaku scores first ever goals at Stamford Bridge as Blues maintain unbeaten start

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments230

Romelu Lukaku celebrates
Romelu Lukaku's opening goal was his first ever at Stamford Bridge on his 15th appearance at the stadium

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to maintain their unbeaten start.

Lukaku kissed the club badge as he celebrated his opener in front of Blues fans after beating Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on his 15th appearance at the stadium overall.

The Belgian's clinical finish through Steer's legs came from a precise pass from Mateo Kovacic inside his own half.

Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in injury time with a powerful finish down from the edge of the box

Dean Smith's side created plenty of chances after going 1-0 down and managed four shots on target, but could not find a way past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Villa were punished for their wasted chances when Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead early in the second half with a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Tyrone Mings' weak back pass.

The victory takes Thomas Tuchel's side up to second - level on points and goal difference with leaders Manchester United - and sees the club reach a significant milestone as they become only the second team in Premier League history to reach 600 wins in the competition (Man Utd have 690).

Villa made to pay for missed chances

Villa's preparations for their trip to Stamford Bridge were disrupted with the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Emi Buendia, who missed out because of quarantine rules after the international break.

Stand-in goalkeeper Steer was in for a busy afternoon with Chelsea forcing three corners inside the opening 10 minutes, and they finally opened the scoring on the quarter-hour.

The Blues broke down the Villa defence after a superb pass from Kovacic inside his own half found Lukaku on the edge of the box.

The Belgian slalomed past Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe before sweeping past Steer for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Villa enjoyed a bright spell after conceding and nearly responded when Ollie Watkins' low drive forced Mendy into an impressive reaction save, diving low to his right to keep out the forward on his first start of the season.

Mendy was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half and had a let off when Watkins rounded him only to take one too many touches and allow Thiago Silva to get back and block his goal-bound effort.

Mendy redeemed himself with two saves in quick succession to deny Villa defenders Mings and Ezri Konsa, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead four minutes after the restart.

After making the first goal, the Croatia midfielder pounced on a weak Mings pass to put the ball beyond Steer and into the far corner for only his second ever Premier League goal.

Villa managed to keep Lukaku relatively quiet, with the 28-year-old managing just 25 touches of the ball in 93 minutes - less than any player who started the game.

While he was restricted to just two chances, Lukaku scored from them both, firing into the roof of the net from Cesar Azpilicueta's pass to make it eight goals in his last six Premier League outings against Villa.

Player of the match

LukakuRomelu Lukaku

with an average of 8.61

Chelsea

  1. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    8.61

  2. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    8.32

  3. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    8.23

  4. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.14

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    7.11

  9. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.09

  10. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.58

  13. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.27

  14. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    5.30

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.87

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.44

  4. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.44

  5. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    5.34

  6. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.26

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.10

  9. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    4.97

  10. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    4.96

  11. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    4.96

  12. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    4.83

  13. Squad number12Player nameSteer
    Average rating

    4.72

  14. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.52

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forWernerat 82'minutes
  • 8Kovacic
  • 17SaúlSubstituted forJorginhoat 45'minutes
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 61mins
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 64'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 5Jorginho
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 28Azpilicueta

Aston Villa

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Steer
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 5MingsBooked at 28mins
  • 3TargettBooked at 90mins
  • 41RamseyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBaileyat 56'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forNakambaat 80'minutes
  • 7McGinnBooked at 90mins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer
  • 38Sinisalo
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  4. Booking

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Matt Targett (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jorginho.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah tries a through ball, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 19:41

    Chelsea fan here. I thought Chelsea was poor first half and Saul was soooo bad. Villa played great but Mendy saved us a lot. Sub second half taking off Saul made big difference and we improved played lot better. Big respect to Villa tho this score don’t reflect how good they was today and only reason we won was a class striker and keeper. Ref in pool game hurt us today ref must had money Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Jeph, today at 20:01

      Jeph replied:
      Saul was sluggish and gave almost all of the ball out and wasn’t sharp enough

  • Comment posted by bobby1967, today at 19:41

    Lukaku will be a steal if he does it all season, a different player than he was at Utd.

    • Reply posted by redonsolent, today at 20:21

      redonsolent replied:
      Same player, different manager ...

  • Comment posted by Captain Norton, today at 19:33

    3-0 when we did not play well is not bad at all. We will take that!

    • Reply posted by The Gorg, today at 19:45

      The Gorg replied:
      Chelsea have looked average all season and Villa looked like Euro Champs based on today . Can't see Chelsea being in top two even with loads of luck like today. Saul is poor , how does Tuchel put Gilmour out on loan for that... beyond words. Gilmour must be upset about that as well as the Chelsea fans.

  • Comment posted by PsychLove, today at 19:38

    I honestly believe Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:41

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Not even the best in the league. Alisson and Edison are better!

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 19:39

    Absolutely correct that Mendy is MOTM,if it wasn't for him the scoreline and the day would've been completely different..Credit to Villa who had a good go at it,but I suppose that the difference is that Chelsea took their chances. That is what what makes title winners,winning games and getting results when not exactly at 100%. Well Done Chelsea.. KTBFFH.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 19:41

    Villa played very well. Chelsea used a makeshift team, but still won.
    Mandy was superb.
    Apparently somebody called Ronaldo played for a team called Manchester United - you’d never know from the BBC football website 😂

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 19:43

      Grumpygit replied:
      Who cares?

  • Comment posted by WhathaveTottenhamwon, today at 19:39

    Haha, all the bitters spitting their dummies. Chelsea are here to stay!

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:45

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      I should think so with the £400m+ they've spent in recent years 🤣🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 19:43

    Not a Chelsea fan by any street of the imagination, but I think it would be fair to say that those who questioned their spending on Lukaku, got their answer today.
    Top drawer striker, two chances, two goals.

    • Reply posted by Jeph, today at 19:51

      Jeph replied:
      Let’s look at it this way, Ronaldo for £12.7 million but on 500k a week wages and lukaku 97.5 and 320k a week wages so in really lukaku deal makes sense cuz he’s still younger and can play the next 5 years if he keeps working hard.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:43

    How does Tyrone mings get in the England squad???

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 19:46

      andrew replied:
      No idea, been saying this as a Villa fan for a while. Konsa far better of the two

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 19:41

    As an Everton supporter I am just delighted for Lukaku I would have that lad back at Everton tomorrow he certainly knows where the goal is
    A confidence player if he scores a goal he is always likely to score two or three

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 19:46

      Origo replied:
      He is not a lad he is as mature man

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 19:39

    It's all about taking chances. Villa outplayed Chelsea for long periods but could not find the net. Scoreline flattered Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Jeph, today at 19:42

      Jeph replied:
      Well because tuchel thought Saul will live up to expectations but I guess he realized he’s not ready for the premier league yet

  • Comment posted by JS, today at 19:50

    Villa will play a lot worse and win this season. UTV

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:28

    Well played Chelsea. Class goalkeeper also.
    If Kane is worth £150 mill, how much is Lukaku worth?
    Chelsea got him at half price if not a third of actual value!!

  • Comment posted by Jurrasic, today at 19:39

    Lukaku and Ronaldo are two “ world class “ strikers . They will light up premier league this season .

    • Reply posted by David Ponsford, today at 19:44

      David Ponsford replied:
      1st no , 2nd yes . Lmaoooooo at your first

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 19:51

    Well Lukaku didn’t score winners or the first goal in matches……………he did against Arsenal and again today. A changed player since his last time at the bridge.
    KTBFFH

  • Comment posted by XKudu, today at 19:40

    Well done Chelsea. With Lukaku you always have a way.
    Mings again demonstrates why he’s often a liability.

  • Comment posted by Rovlad, today at 19:32

    Mendy was surreal

    • Reply posted by Jeph, today at 19:35

      Jeph replied:
      At the moment I’d say he’s the best goalie in the world.

  • Comment posted by DanWood, today at 19:59

    Just on my way home from the Bridge - Villa very good and no idea how we’ve won 3-0. Lukaku makes a huge difference - last season we could barely convert a chance and here we are scoring from nearly every shot. Bodes well I guess. Saul was dreadful but Tuchel will get him sorted soon enough. KTBFFH

  • Comment posted by JJMAMZA, today at 19:30

    Come on Chelsea! Come on Lukaku! We can do it this season. You have now scored goals more than Norwich and Arsenal teams put together this season. We move, up Chelsea!

  • Comment posted by Trooth, today at 19:31

    Well done Chelsea deserved, hopefully Villa will click sooner rather than later as we have a decent squad now just need to kick on.