Match ends, Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0.
Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to maintain their unbeaten start.
Lukaku kissed the club badge as he celebrated his opener in front of Blues fans after beating Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on his 15th appearance at the stadium overall.
The Belgian's clinical finish through Steer's legs came from a precise pass from Mateo Kovacic inside his own half.
Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in injury time with a powerful finish down from the edge of the box
Dean Smith's side created plenty of chances after going 1-0 down and managed four shots on target, but could not find a way past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Villa were punished for their wasted chances when Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead early in the second half with a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Tyrone Mings' weak back pass.
The victory takes Thomas Tuchel's side up to second - level on points and goal difference with leaders Manchester United - and sees the club reach a significant milestone as they become only the second team in Premier League history to reach 600 wins in the competition (Man Utd have 690).
Villa made to pay for missed chances
Villa's preparations for their trip to Stamford Bridge were disrupted with the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Emi Buendia, who missed out because of quarantine rules after the international break.
Stand-in goalkeeper Steer was in for a busy afternoon with Chelsea forcing three corners inside the opening 10 minutes, and they finally opened the scoring on the quarter-hour.
The Blues broke down the Villa defence after a superb pass from Kovacic inside his own half found Lukaku on the edge of the box.
The Belgian slalomed past Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe before sweeping past Steer for his second Premier League goal of the season.
Villa enjoyed a bright spell after conceding and nearly responded when Ollie Watkins' low drive forced Mendy into an impressive reaction save, diving low to his right to keep out the forward on his first start of the season.
Mendy was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half and had a let off when Watkins rounded him only to take one too many touches and allow Thiago Silva to get back and block his goal-bound effort.
Mendy redeemed himself with two saves in quick succession to deny Villa defenders Mings and Ezri Konsa, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Kovacic doubled Chelsea's lead four minutes after the restart.
After making the first goal, the Croatia midfielder pounced on a weak Mings pass to put the ball beyond Steer and into the far corner for only his second ever Premier League goal.
Villa managed to keep Lukaku relatively quiet, with the 28-year-old managing just 25 touches of the ball in 93 minutes - less than any player who started the game.
While he was restricted to just two chances, Lukaku scored from them both, firing into the roof of the net from Cesar Azpilicueta's pass to make it eight goals in his last six Premier League outings against Villa.
Player of the match
LukakuRomelu Lukaku
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
5.30
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number41Player nameRamseyAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number15Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number12Player nameSteerAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.52
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forWernerat 82'minutes
- 8Kovacic
- 17SaúlSubstituted forJorginhoat 45'minutes
- 3AlonsoBooked at 61mins
- 22Ziyech
- 29HavertzSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 64'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 5Jorginho
- 11Werner
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 18Barkley
- 19Mount
- 21Chilwell
- 28Azpilicueta
Aston Villa
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Steer
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 16Tuanzebe
- 5MingsBooked at 28mins
- 3TargettBooked at 90mins
- 41RamseyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBaileyat 56'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forNakambaat 80'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 90mins
- 20IngsSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 31Bailey
- 35Archer
- 38Sinisalo
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jorginho.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah tries a through ball, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
