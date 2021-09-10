Chelsea v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has the best defensive record in the Premier League since joining Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea trio Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are all doubts due to injury.

Thiago Silva could miss out due to the enforcement of Fifa regulations, while Reece James is suspended.

Emi Martinez will miss a league game for the first time since joining Aston Villa because of quarantine rules, along with Emi Buendia.

Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey are available, while Bertrand Traore has returned to training.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was impressed by Chelsea in their draw with Liverpool before the international break - they were the better side with 11 men and they still did well when they were down to 10.

Aston Villa won't lack energy or effort but the Blues should be too strong for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Vaccines singer Justin Young

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 16 home league games against Aston Villa (W11, D4).

Villa's 2-1 triumph on the final day of last season means they can win consecutive league meetings for the first time since 1993.

Their biggest league defeat was 8-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on 23 December 2012.

Chelsea

Chelsea can become only the second club, after Manchester United, to win 600 Premier League games this Saturday.

They have earned 45 points under Thomas Tuchel - a tally bettered only by Manchester City's 51 during that time.

The Blues have conceded a league-low 14 goals since Tuchel took charge.

Two of Tuchel's three Premier League defeats have been in home games, with the other coming away at Aston Villa.

Chelsea's seven goals in all competitions this season were scored by seven different players.

Jorginho has been closed down by an opposing player when in possession of the ball an unrivalled 160 times this season.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in all 14 appearances at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have taken four points out of a possible nine this season, having won their opening four games in 2020-21.

Villa can score multiple goals in five consecutive Premier League away matches for just the second time.

They have scored a league-high three Premier League goals from set-pieces this season.

Since Villa returned to the top flight in 2019, Anwar El Ghazi has scored a team-high 15 Premier League goals.

Danny Ings has scored six goals and assisted two in his past nine league starts.

