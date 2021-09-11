Premier League
WatfordWatford0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Watford 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hwang Hee-chan scores on debut as Wolves win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hwang Hee-chan
Hwang Hee-chan scored 20 minutes after coming off the bench

Hwang Hee-chan scored on his debut as Wolves got their first Premier League goals of the season in a victory over Watford.

Bruno Lage's side had lost their opening three games 1-0 and after 69 shots without scoring, it took Francisco Sierralta heading into his own net from Marcal's cross to give Wolves the advantage.

Hwang then came off the bench and stabbed home the rebound from close range after Marcal's shot had been blocked on the line.

Watford's club-record 10-game winning home run in the league - which helped them win promotion from the Championship - comes to an end.

Nelson Semedo had Wolves' best chances before the goal but shot straight at keeper Bachmann from Francisco Trincao's through ball - and then slotted wide from Raul Jimenez's backheel.

Jimenez - who has not scored since fracturing his skull in November - headed just wide from Joao Moutinho's free-kick.

Watford - who have not scored since the opening day - had opportunities, with Moussa Sissoko's effort well saved, but they faded after the break.

Does Wolves' season start here?

Wolves had the third highest number of shots in the league after three games and were unfortunate not to have any points to show for games against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.

But they finally broke through against Watford as they edged the first half and dominated the second.

Hwang could be the man who helps them become more prolific after scoring only 20 minutes into his career in English football. The 25-year-old South Korea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, was lively when he came on.

He was in the right place when Marcal's shot was blocked and after Bachmann almost saved the ball on the line, Hwang hammered it into the net again to make sure.

Wolves need goal support with Mexico's Jimenez not back to his best after his long-term injury.

Adama Traore was bright as always on the wing, playing on the left in the first half and the right in the second.

But it took a player from the opposition to end their drought, in Sierralta - who was only allowed to play at late notice following a deal with Chilean FA.

Lage's substitutions paid off through with Daniel Podence putting in the cross that led to Hwang's goal.

With another promoted side Brentford coming up next, the Molineux team will be hoping to start a climb up the table.

Player of the match

Hwang Hee-ChanHwang Hee-Chan

with an average of 8.59

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 3RoseBooked at 67mins
  • 4EteboBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSemaat 77'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 19Sissoko
  • 33Kucka
  • 25DennisBooked at 68mins
  • 7KingSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 15Cathcart
  • 18Tufan
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 35Elliot

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23KilmanBooked at 90mins
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5MarçalBooked at 68mins
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 63'minutes
  • 9JiménezBooked at 90mins
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forPodenceat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 14Mosquera
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 32Dendoncker
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
20,019

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Booking

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

  6. Booking

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  10. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Adama Traoré.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Danny Rose tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Post update

    Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 17:16

    Wolves no more than an overrated pub team.

    • Reply posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:21

      ham tylers special ammo replied:
      Dry your eyes mate 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by goodmeister, today at 17:13

    Wolves are going to do some damage in the PL this season. Narrowly beaten but not outplayed by 3 of the big clubs and now outplayed and comfortably beaten Watford.

  • Comment posted by The Holy Hooker, today at 17:13

    A win on the road, but still some persistent worries around the attack and converting chances into goals. Can't help feeling that an old-fashioned six yard box finisher like John Richards is what we need, rather than expensive temperamental show ponies. Jimenez on-form will do the job of course, but he still looks a little ring-rusty.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 17:13

    I thought Wolves would be going down but nine more wins like this and you are staying in this league.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 17:13

    There was some decent odds on a wolves win so I backed it, might go with Liverpool tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 17:08

    Great result for Wolves. Having narrowly lost to 3 better teams, good to see some goals on the board. Keep it up, style of play better, just need those goals to keep going in

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 17:08

    Watford bloke here. Well done Wolves. I have a soft spot for you.
    As for my team, Watford fans need to get used to this. We came up but I have predicted we will go back down because we have not brought in enough good players to keep us up.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 17:08

    Yes.....hee chan ...

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 17:07

    Thank the Lord that Raul Jimenez was allowed to play. I just couldn't understand why he was being banned for not being released to play for Mexico in the South American World Cup Qualifiers seeing as Mexico is in CENTRAL America.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 17:25

      Tim replied:
      It is in North America.

  • Comment posted by Godfodder, today at 17:07

    3 defeats followed by 4 wins? If Raul finds his scoring boots, Brentford, Southampton and Newcastle to come, maybe, Bruno's Wolves won't die wondering.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 17:04

    Good performance and result for Wolves - delighted for them.

  • Comment posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:02

    A Match Report without the dreaded R mentioned, sure you could of slipped a clever one in....UP THE WOLVES, no Watford hate without Troy Gobbshite in the team.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 17:02

    Well done Wolves, as deserved a win vs Man Utd 2 weeks ago. Unlucky to be on no points prior to today

  • Comment posted by JonEvans, today at 17:02

    After some good performances but no points, it feels great to get something on the board. I would say it was well deserved today but we don't always get what we deserve.
    But if it took a really soft own goal to finally get us off the mark, I'll take it.

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 17:00

    Wolves deserved it. Will take the scrappy win.
    If we can find the net we will be a force.
    Wolves are a few signings away from being a top team.

    Sarr is too good to be playing for Watford.

    Get in me babiessss!

  • Comment posted by candouk19, today at 17:00

    At last

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 17:00

    A bad day at the office for Elton John's Watford

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 16:59

    Go wolves

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:58

    First

    • Reply posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:00

      ham tylers special ammo replied:
      Win of the season 👍👍👍

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:58

    Well done Wolves, our luck had to turn eventually, the game was fairer with no Mike Dean

