Match ends, Watford 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Hwang Hee-chan scored on his debut as Wolves got their first Premier League goals of the season in a victory over Watford.
Bruno Lage's side had lost their opening three games 1-0 and after 69 shots without scoring, it took Francisco Sierralta heading into his own net from Marcal's cross to give Wolves the advantage.
Hwang then came off the bench and stabbed home the rebound from close range after Marcal's shot had been blocked on the line.
Watford's club-record 10-game winning home run in the league - which helped them win promotion from the Championship - comes to an end.
Nelson Semedo had Wolves' best chances before the goal but shot straight at keeper Bachmann from Francisco Trincao's through ball - and then slotted wide from Raul Jimenez's backheel.
Jimenez - who has not scored since fracturing his skull in November - headed just wide from Joao Moutinho's free-kick.
Watford - who have not scored since the opening day - had opportunities, with Moussa Sissoko's effort well saved, but they faded after the break.
Does Wolves' season start here?
Wolves had the third highest number of shots in the league after three games and were unfortunate not to have any points to show for games against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.
But they finally broke through against Watford as they edged the first half and dominated the second.
Hwang could be the man who helps them become more prolific after scoring only 20 minutes into his career in English football. The 25-year-old South Korea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, was lively when he came on.
He was in the right place when Marcal's shot was blocked and after Bachmann almost saved the ball on the line, Hwang hammered it into the net again to make sure.
Wolves need goal support with Mexico's Jimenez not back to his best after his long-term injury.
Adama Traore was bright as always on the wing, playing on the left in the first half and the right in the second.
But it took a player from the opposition to end their drought, in Sierralta - who was only allowed to play at late notice following a deal with Chilean FA.
Lage's substitutions paid off through with Daniel Podence putting in the cross that led to Hwang's goal.
With another promoted side Brentford coming up next, the Molineux team will be hoping to start a climb up the table.
Player of the match
Hwang Hee-ChanHwang Hee-Chan
