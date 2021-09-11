Match ends, Southampton 0, West Ham United 0.
Michail Antonio was sent off as West Ham stretched their unbeaten Premier League start to four matches with a goalless draw at Southampton, who remain without a league win this season.
Antonio was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Moussa Djenepo in second-half stoppage time.
Chelsea loanee Armando Broja had gone closest to snatching all three points for Saints late on, striking the foot of the post with a low effort before having a late header cleared off the line by West Ham captain Declan Rice.
West Ham enjoyed the majority of possession but failed to force a save out of Alex McCarthy until the early stages of the second half, when Antonio's low drive was held by the Southampton keeper.
David Moyes' side looked the more likely winners as the second half progressed and almost broke the deadlock through Jarrod Bowen, whose sweetly-struck volley was tipped over the crossbar by McCarthy after Southampton had failed to clear Vladimir Coufal's low cross.
West Ham have avoided defeat in their opening four Premier League matches for only the second time, having last done so under Harry Redknapp in 1999.
Antonio sees red in lively end to game
Twenty-five goals had been scored in league matches involving West Ham and Southampton this season prior to this game, but clear-cut chances were at a premium in the first half as both teams cancelled each other out.
The best opening of the first 45 minutes fell to Djenepo, whose goal-bound strike was headed clear by the retreating Craig Dawson.
The Hammers - unchanged for the fourth league match in a row - were neat and tidy in possession but failed to register a shot on target in the first half, their best effort coming from an Aaron Cresswell free-kick which struck the Southampton wall.
Antonio, who was named Premier League Player of the Month for August, had little impact on proceedings until his effort early in the second half and capped a frustrating afternoon with a red card that is unlikely to please manager Moyes.
Having been booked following a coming together with Saints defender Jack Stephens earlier in the second half, the 31-year-old appeared to let his frustrations get the better of him with a high lunge on Djenepo with only seconds remaining.
Southampton's search for a first league win of the campaign goes on but there were positives for Ralph Hasenhuttl's team - not least the second-half cameo from Broja, who was desperately unlucky not to earn the hosts all three points in the dying stages of the match.
Player of the match
BrojaArmando Broja
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number9Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
5.35
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
5.40
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 5StephensBooked at 71mins
- 22SalisuBooked at 90mins
- 15Perraud
- 24Elyounoussi
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDialloat 53'minutes
- 19Djenepo
- 11Redmond
- 9ArmstrongSubstituted forBrojaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 10Adams
- 18Broja
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 35Bednarek
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15Dawson
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 73mins
- 20BowenSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 83'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 63'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 9AntonioBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 33Král
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, West Ham United 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michail Antonio (West Ham United) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Booking
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
