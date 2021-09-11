Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton0West HamWest Ham United0

Southampton 0-0 West Ham: Hammers stretch unbeaten start to four matches

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Michail Antonio, Jack Stephens, West Ham United, Southampton
Michail Antonio was dismissed in second-half stoppage time for a high lunge on Moussa Djenepo.

Michail Antonio was sent off as West Ham stretched their unbeaten Premier League start to four matches with a goalless draw at Southampton, who remain without a league win this season.

Antonio was shown a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Moussa Djenepo in second-half stoppage time.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja had gone closest to snatching all three points for Saints late on, striking the foot of the post with a low effort before having a late header cleared off the line by West Ham captain Declan Rice.

West Ham enjoyed the majority of possession but failed to force a save out of Alex McCarthy until the early stages of the second half, when Antonio's low drive was held by the Southampton keeper.

David Moyes' side looked the more likely winners as the second half progressed and almost broke the deadlock through Jarrod Bowen, whose sweetly-struck volley was tipped over the crossbar by McCarthy after Southampton had failed to clear Vladimir Coufal's low cross.

West Ham have avoided defeat in their opening four Premier League matches for only the second time, having last done so under Harry Redknapp in 1999.

Antonio sees red in lively end to game

Twenty-five goals had been scored in league matches involving West Ham and Southampton this season prior to this game, but clear-cut chances were at a premium in the first half as both teams cancelled each other out.

The best opening of the first 45 minutes fell to Djenepo, whose goal-bound strike was headed clear by the retreating Craig Dawson.

The Hammers - unchanged for the fourth league match in a row - were neat and tidy in possession but failed to register a shot on target in the first half, their best effort coming from an Aaron Cresswell free-kick which struck the Southampton wall.

Antonio, who was named Premier League Player of the Month for August, had little impact on proceedings until his effort early in the second half and capped a frustrating afternoon with a red card that is unlikely to please manager Moyes.

Having been booked following a coming together with Saints defender Jack Stephens earlier in the second half, the 31-year-old appeared to let his frustrations get the better of him with a high lunge on Djenepo with only seconds remaining.

Southampton's search for a first league win of the campaign goes on but there were positives for Ralph Hasenhuttl's team - not least the second-half cameo from Broja, who was desperately unlucky not to earn the hosts all three points in the dying stages of the match.

Player of the match

BrojaArmando Broja

with an average of 7.69

Southampton

  1. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.69

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.29

  4. Squad number9Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    6.26

  5. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.20

  6. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.97

  11. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.81

  12. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.71

  13. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.35

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.25

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.07

  5. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.07

  6. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.06

  7. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.96

  9. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.91

  10. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.53

  12. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    6.46

  13. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    5.40

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 5StephensBooked at 71mins
  • 22SalisuBooked at 90mins
  • 15Perraud
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDialloat 53'minutes
  • 19Djenepo
  • 11Redmond
  • 9ArmstrongSubstituted forBrojaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 10Adams
  • 18Broja
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 35Bednarek
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 73mins
  • 20BowenSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 83'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 63'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 9AntonioBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 33Král
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, West Ham United 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Michail Antonio (West Ham United) for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

  9. Booking

    Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andriy Yarmolenko.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.

  19. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

