Manchester United v Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first Premier League appearance for 12 years and 118 days against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is ready to start for Manchester United after returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Jadon Sancho withdrew from England duty with a minor injury but may play, while Alex Telles and Scott McTominay are back in training and will be monitored.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser are out with respective thigh and ankle problems.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow will be assessed after recovering from Covid-19.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce says Miguel Almiron is available despite the threat of a five-day ban from Fifa after the club refused to release him for international duty with Paraguay.

That could mean Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, who likewise had to miss his country's World Cup qualifiers, may also be cleared to play.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on the day Ronaldo makes his return, is not the time or place for them to get it.

There is no doubt Ronaldo's arrival has improved Manchester United. In terms of what he brings to the team, well, he won't be chasing full-backs down, will he?

It will be a case of 'you stay up there, we will get the ball to you'. It is pretty basic, but why wouldn't you do that with Ronaldo in your side, when he is so good in the air?

If he gets the service you'd expect him to from the players behind him, he is going to score plenty - and he'll probably be taking every penalty, free-kick and even the throw-ins and goal-kicks too.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Vaccines singer Justin Young

That was the only hat-trick he scored during his first spell at the club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only defeat in their past 36 home league games against Newcastle was by 1-0 in December 2013 (W26, D9).

Newcastle have opened the scoring in six of the eight most recent top-flight meetings but have gone on to win just two of those matches, losing the other four.

The Reds have scored 108 Premier League goals versus Newcastle, their joint highest total against a particular opponent (alongside Everton).

Manchester United

Manchester United have scored in 14 successive Premier League home games, netting 40 times in total.

The Reds have lost just three of their previous 35 league matches (W21, D11).

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to break the record for the longest gap between Premier League appearances. If he features against Newcastle it will be 12 years and 118 days since his last game in the English top flight versus Arsenal in May 2009.

Ronaldo has scored 392 goals in 390 league appearances since leaving Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood is vying to become the fourth teenager to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances, emulating Robbie Fowler, Nicolas Anelka and Francis Jeffers.

Newcastle United

This will be Newcastle's 1,000th Premier League match. They are the eighth club to reach the milestone.

The Magpies have dropped five points in this season's top flight, which is a joint high with Southampton.

Newcastle have claimed one point from their opening three games - only in 1999, when they were pointless, have they made a worse start to a Premier League campaign.

They have conceded a penalty in all three of their league matches this season.

Steve Bruce's solitary win in 26 attempts as a manager against Manchester United was Newcastle's 1-0 home victory in a Premier League match in October 2019 (D5, L20).

Bruce has lost 11 of his 12 away fixtures versus his former club during his managerial career, only avoiding defeat when his Sunderland side drew 2-2 at Old Trafford in October 2009.

