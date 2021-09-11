Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1.
Manchester City secured a third straight league win after seeing off Leicester City in an entertaining game at King Power Stadium.
Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Ederson made crucial saves in a free-flowing match to keep their respective teams on level terms before Bernardo Silva's close-range finish settled a fine contest.
The Portuguese pounced after Joao Cancelo's shot was deflected by Caglar Soyuncu into Silva's path.
At 0-0 Manchester City's Ederson saved well from Harvey Barnes, while at the other end Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel.
Leicester created several chances, Barnes clipping the top of the bar with a header before Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside.
Silva's goal means City have won all their games since starting the defence of their Premier League crown with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.
Man City hitting familiar form
City spent £100m on British record signing Jack Grealish to give them another source of creativity but there was disappointment in their lengthy pursuit of Harry Kane, who is staying at Spurs.
It led critics to question whether they could win another title without a main striker.
But this was a job well done by Pep Guardiola's side against determined opponents who will feel hard done by that they did not get something from a high-octane match.
That was partly down to Ederson, whose participation in this game had been in doubt along with Jesus.
The Brazilian duo were eventually cleared to play for their clubs this weekend after complaints about their failure to report for international duty were dropped - and both played key roles in their team's latest win.
Ederson received a facial injury and required lengthy treatment after making a brave save to keep out Barnes before making a denying substitute Ademola Lookman late on.
At the other end, Jesus was lively and would surely have scored but for Schmeichel's superb early save.
After making a losing start to the season, Guardiola's side are beginning to hit familiar form.
By winning their first match away from Etihad Stadium since 14 May, they have made a perfect start to a testing week that sees them start their latest attempt to win the Champions League for the first time.
Wednesday's home group game with RB Leipzig, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, will provide another big test for City.
They will prepare for it on the back of a winning run and with confidence sky-high.
More to follow.
Player of the match
Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number23Player nameVestergaardAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number5Player nameBertrandAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
5.19
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number21Player nameTorresAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
5.68
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 75mins
- 23VestergaardSubstituted forEvansat 61'minutes
- 5Bertrand
- 11Albrighton
- 8Tielemans
- 25Ndidi
- 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
- 9Vardy
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
- 42Soumaré
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14LaporteBooked at 38mins
- 27Cancelo
- 8Gündogan
- 16RodriBooked at 26mins
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forFernandinhoat 84'minutes
- 21TorresSubstituted forSterlingat 64'minutes
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 11Zinchenko
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 32,087
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Post update
Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Post update
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Hand ball by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ederson.
