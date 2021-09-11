Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0Man CityManchester City1

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva hits winner for Pep Guardiola's side

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments68

Manchester City keeper Ederson in action in his side's Premier League match with Leicester City
Manchester City have kept three clean sheets since losing their opening game of the season at Tottenham

Manchester City secured a third straight league win after seeing off Leicester City in an entertaining game at King Power Stadium.

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Ederson made crucial saves in a free-flowing match to keep their respective teams on level terms before Bernardo Silva's close-range finish settled a fine contest.

The Portuguese pounced after Joao Cancelo's shot was deflected by Caglar Soyuncu into Silva's path.

At 0-0 Manchester City's Ederson saved well from Harvey Barnes, while at the other end Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel.

Leicester created several chances, Barnes clipping the top of the bar with a header before Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside.

Silva's goal means City have won all their games since starting the defence of their Premier League crown with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Man City hitting familiar form

City spent £100m on British record signing Jack Grealish to give them another source of creativity but there was disappointment in their lengthy pursuit of Harry Kane, who is staying at Spurs.

It led critics to question whether they could win another title without a main striker.

But this was a job well done by Pep Guardiola's side against determined opponents who will feel hard done by that they did not get something from a high-octane match.

That was partly down to Ederson, whose participation in this game had been in doubt along with Jesus.

The Brazilian duo were eventually cleared to play for their clubs this weekend after complaints about their failure to report for international duty were dropped - and both played key roles in their team's latest win.

Ederson received a facial injury and required lengthy treatment after making a brave save to keep out Barnes before making a denying substitute Ademola Lookman late on.

At the other end, Jesus was lively and would surely have scored but for Schmeichel's superb early save.

After making a losing start to the season, Guardiola's side are beginning to hit familiar form.

By winning their first match away from Etihad Stadium since 14 May, they have made a perfect start to a testing week that sees them start their latest attempt to win the Champions League for the first time.

Wednesday's home group game with RB Leipzig, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, will provide another big test for City.

They will prepare for it on the back of a winning run and with confidence sky-high.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva

with an average of 7.26

Leicester City

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.16

  2. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.10

  3. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.98

  5. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.94

  6. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number23Player nameVestergaard
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.76

  9. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.65

  11. Squad number5Player nameBertrand
    Average rating

    5.64

  12. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.63

  13. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.54

  14. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    5.19

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.01

  5. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.90

  9. Squad number21Player nameTorres
    Average rating

    6.89

  10. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.79

  12. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.81

  13. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    5.68

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 4SöyüncüBooked at 75mins
  • 23VestergaardSubstituted forEvansat 61'minutes
  • 5Bertrand
  • 11Albrighton
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
  • 42Soumaré

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14LaporteBooked at 38mins
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16RodriBooked at 26mins
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forFernandinhoat 84'minutes
  • 21TorresSubstituted forSterlingat 64'minutes
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
32,087

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  7. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ederson.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 17:24

    A really important win: but how many would Sergio in his pomp have scored today? This is a great City side but a goal monster would be in his element with the kind and range of deliveries coming into the box from every angle.
    Haaland, please........

  • Comment posted by armchairblue, today at 17:21

    Bernado man of the match, and that was at half time for me. He then went on to prove it!

  • Comment posted by CITYCHAMPIONSAGAIN, today at 17:20

    City on the way to yet another title, very difficult to break down a determined ten in defence but, THATS WHAT CHAMPIONS DO!
    CENTURIONS💯CITYTILIDIE

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 17:19

    ManC fan

    A win against Leicester? At Leicester?
    Great result!

    No matter what some might say, Leicester are one of the UK's (let alone England's) finest teams at the moment and will be in the mix again this season.

    As for us - we have great forwards but still seem short of a real predator. I think we'll be top 4 but can we challenge for the title? Not sure...

  • Comment posted by Mav617, today at 17:19

    Good side Leicester, well played City.

  • Comment posted by gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 17:19

    Two traditionally tiny football clubs.

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 17:18

    Bruce will be pleased, his team won.

  • Comment posted by Mr Neverwrong, today at 17:17

    The best team in the land all the world! .......Am i right?

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 17:23

      Monksie replied:
      Yer not WRONG!

  • Comment posted by DBM, today at 17:15

    Well done both teams. Foxes always dangerous and give us a good game, glad we've got than one done. Portugal rule in Manchester tonight.

  • Comment posted by talalg, today at 17:15

    Grealish maybe not a great finisher but this guy can hold the ball and play . He will only get better. Great team player

  • Comment posted by stevecee, today at 17:12

    Enjoyable, technically excellent game. Very good win for City.

    • Reply posted by Gladioli, today at 17:15

      Gladioli replied:
      Good point, both very good technical teams. Always a good game to watch.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:08

    good for City to beat Leicester and keep contact to the top. Leicester is a strong team and also a contender for the first 4 (four) of Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 17:07

    Thought Leicester needed beefing the attack when they made the defensive changed. A change that disorganized their defence rhythm and cost them the game.

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 17:07

    Good win for City. Games like these need to be won, Leicester played well, but Coty deserved the win.

    • Reply posted by Ohio Fox, today at 17:20

      Ohio Fox replied:
      City lost. Who is Coty?

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 17:07

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Gladioli, today at 17:10

      Gladioli replied:
      Complete with his big clown boots a flower that squirts water & a car that falls to pieces.🤡

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 17:04

    Leicester did deserve a point from this match. Probably played their better team too late. Should be starting matches with their second half team. Lookman looks like a bargain signing.

    • Reply posted by stuart reed, today at 17:19

      stuart reed replied:
      No. they didn't. They didn't create nearly as much as City

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:04

    Oh dear...are we above spurts already

    Well played today Manchester City 👏
    👌

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 17:04

    2 good teams going at it the right way. Both along with Chelsea & Liverpool will be in the top 4.
    The circus known as Man Utd will fade when things get serious.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      "The circus known as Man Utd"
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Just love this line.

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 17:02

    Hard luck Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:02

    Brendan can't believe they lost.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4310113810
2Man City4301111109
3Brighton43015329
4Tottenham43013309
5West Ham422010558
6Chelsea32106157
7Liverpool32106157
8Everton32107347
9Leicester420246-26
10Brentford41213215
11Crystal Palace41215505
12Aston Villa31115414
13Wolves410323-13
14Southampton403146-23
15Watford410337-43
16Arsenal410319-83
17Leeds302148-42
18Burnley301225-31
19Newcastle4013512-71
20Norwich4004111-100
View full Premier League table

Top Stories