Match ends, Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Brighton snatched a dramatic win at Brentford to record their third victory in four Premier League games.
The Seagulls, who had offered little beforehand, scored through Leandro Trossard's excellent curling finish from the edge of the penalty area in the 90th minute.
Brentford should have gone ahead in the first half, but were wasteful in front of goal.
Bryan Mbeumo failed to hit the target when well placed three times, with the impressive Ivan Toney heading over and narrowly missing with an audacious 45-yard effort.
Those misses proved costly with Trossard's moment of quality proving the difference.
The victory takes Brighton up to third in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester United and only behind reigning champions Manchester City on goal difference.
Harsh lesson for Brentford
Brentford, in their first top-flight campaign since 1946-47, had won one and drawn two of their opening Premier League games, including a memorable 2-0 opening day win over Arsenal.
But this was a harsh lesson for the Bees as boss Thomas Frank will have been wondering just how they lost in front of a capacity crowd at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Mbeumo, yet to score this season, was his side's biggest culprit. He fired wastefully over the crossbar from only eight yards out following Toney's pull-back from the byeline, then shot over and also curled an effort just wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Toney, whose 31 league goals helped Brentford gain promotion last season, headed off target from a well-worked free-kick and nearly caught out Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a cheeky long-range effort.
Brighton have already beaten Burnley and Watford this season and should have gone ahead early on. However, former England forward Danny Welbeck could only shoot tamely at David Raya when he only had the Bees keeper to beat.
In a second half largely lacking quality, the better chances continued to fall to the hosts but Shandon Baptiste, making his first Premier League start, wasted another opportunity.
Brentford deserved at least a point, but their fans went home disappointed when Trossard collected the ball from substitute Alexis Mac Allister, dribbled along the 18-yard box and unleashed a fine strike for the winning goal.
The only downside for Brighton was a first-half injury to centre-back Adam Webster who sustained a muscle injury when making a clearance and had to be replaced.
Brentford are next in action on 18 September with an away game at Wolves (12:30 BST), before Brighton entertain Leicester the following day (14:00 BST).
More to follow.
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.66
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
4.99
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.90
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 20AjerBooked at 74mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósBooked at 6minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 61'minutes
- 26BaptisteSubstituted forOnyekaat 75'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 68'minutes
- 3Henry
- 19MbeumoBooked at 17mins
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 22M Jorgensen
- 30Roerslev
- 40Fernández
Brighton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 4WebsterSubstituted forModerat 37'minutes
- 24DuffyBooked at 57mins
- 5Dunk
- 34VeltmanBooked at 55mins
- 14Lallana
- 8Bissouma
- 3CucurellaSubstituted forMarchat 82'minutes
- 11Trossard
- 9Maupay
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forMac Allisterat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 15Moder
- 16Scherpen
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 27Locadia
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 16,518
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Robert Sánchez tries a through ball, but Leandro Trossard is caught offside.
Booking
Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rico Henry.
