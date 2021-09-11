Premier League
BrentfordBrentford0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Leandro Trossard scores last-minute winner for Seagulls

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments24

Leandro Trossard scores Brighton's goal
Leandro Trossard's goal was his first since he scored in a 3-2 win over Manchester City in May

Brighton snatched a dramatic win at Brentford to record their third victory in four Premier League games.

The Seagulls, who had offered little beforehand, scored through Leandro Trossard's excellent curling finish from the edge of the penalty area in the 90th minute.

Brentford should have gone ahead in the first half, but were wasteful in front of goal.

Bryan Mbeumo failed to hit the target when well placed three times, with the impressive Ivan Toney heading over and narrowly missing with an audacious 45-yard effort.

Those misses proved costly with Trossard's moment of quality proving the difference.

The victory takes Brighton up to third in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester United and only behind reigning champions Manchester City on goal difference.

Harsh lesson for Brentford

Brentford, in their first top-flight campaign since 1946-47, had won one and drawn two of their opening Premier League games, including a memorable 2-0 opening day win over Arsenal.

But this was a harsh lesson for the Bees as boss Thomas Frank will have been wondering just how they lost in front of a capacity crowd at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Mbeumo, yet to score this season, was his side's biggest culprit. He fired wastefully over the crossbar from only eight yards out following Toney's pull-back from the byeline, then shot over and also curled an effort just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Toney, whose 31 league goals helped Brentford gain promotion last season, headed off target from a well-worked free-kick and nearly caught out Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a cheeky long-range effort.

Brighton have already beaten Burnley and Watford this season and should have gone ahead early on. However, former England forward Danny Welbeck could only shoot tamely at David Raya when he only had the Bees keeper to beat.

In a second half largely lacking quality, the better chances continued to fall to the hosts but Shandon Baptiste, making his first Premier League start, wasted another opportunity.

Brentford deserved at least a point, but their fans went home disappointed when Trossard collected the ball from substitute Alexis Mac Allister, dribbled along the 18-yard box and unleashed a fine strike for the winning goal.

The only downside for Brighton was a first-half injury to centre-back Adam Webster who sustained a muscle injury when making a clearance and had to be replaced.

Brentford are next in action on 18 September with an away game at Wolves (12:30 BST), before Brighton entertain Leicester the following day (14:00 BST).

More to follow.

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.19

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.15

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.20

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.33

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.66

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.10

  3. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    4.99

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.09

  6. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.30

  9. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.80

  10. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.01

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    6.85

  3. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.90

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20AjerBooked at 74mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósBooked at 6minsSubstituted forRoerslevat 61'minutes
  • 26BaptisteSubstituted forOnyekaat 75'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 68'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 17mins
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 40Fernández

Brighton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forModerat 37'minutes
  • 24DuffyBooked at 57mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 55mins
  • 14Lallana
  • 8Bissouma
  • 3CucurellaSubstituted forMarchat 82'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 9Maupay
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forMac Allisterat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mac Allister
  • 15Moder
  • 16Scherpen
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 27Locadia
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
16,518

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ivan Toney.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

  8. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Marc Cucurella.

  11. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Mathias Jensen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  15. Post update

    Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Robert Sánchez tries a through ball, but Leandro Trossard is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rico Henry.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by no to everything, today at 17:24

    Well the honeymoon had to end sometime, however being a bees supporter it’s sad to see, but happy we did so well, Bournemouth won so respect to them.

  • Comment posted by SaintJack, today at 17:18

    I've just noticed Brighton are still in PL

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:22

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I've just noticed you are still not very smart.

  • Comment posted by gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 17:17

    What is the point of these two trophyless teams?

    • Reply posted by Sunshine, today at 17:20

      Sunshine replied:
      Love football!

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:17

    Bad luck for this late goal. Brentford needed if one point in this homegame. There are many more games to play and the team hopefully doesn´t get tired to soon .

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 17:15

    I feel for Brentford. Having said that Brighton, not so long ago, were prone to losing to goals in injury time. So, it came as a pleasant surprise that we scored when we did. We only need 31 odd points and we should stay up. Merry Christmas

    • Reply posted by Sunshine, today at 17:19

      Sunshine replied:
      It’s the class players that make the difference in the PL. We will always struggle until the players come of age and not punch above their weight. We can wait. Seagulls will fly in front of the trawler one day!

  • Comment posted by walt, today at 17:15

    Both teams cancelled each other out in a tight game. Great goal right at the death stole us the points.

  • Comment posted by Fields, today at 17:13

    We should have been dead and buried by half time and just about hung in there, but second half you guys let us in the game....in previous years this is would have happened to happen to us. It's tough at the top....but its nice being there !! UTA

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 17:13