Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Norwich

Arsenal lifted the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta as they secured their first points of the Premier League season with victory over Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta was under mounting scrutiny after a miserable start to the campaign with three defeats that left the Gunners at the foot of the table, so a win that was workmanlike rather than spectacular will be gratefully received.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back on target to set Arsenal on their way after 66 minutes, with a finish from almost on the goal-line after Canaries' keeper Tim Krul turned Nicolas Pepe's shot on to the post and the same player then struck the woodwork again.

Arsenal had an anxious moment as referee Michael Oliver conducted a VAR check for offside before the Emirates Stadium celebrate with a mixture of elation and relief.

Relief for Arteta and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was under increasing pressure after Arsenal lost their three opening games of the league season for the first time since 1954

Arteta used his programme notes to call for patience after his side's poor start to the season but he will know as well as anyone that the clock ticks on any manager who struggles to get points on the board, especially at a club with high aspirations.

He wrote: "We are trying to build a medium- to long-term project, which also needs immediate results. That only happens in elite sport and most importantly in football."

And that immediate result was at least achieved to get Arsenal off the mark this season, even if it was hardly a convincing victory margin and achieved against a Canaries side who have now taken the Gunners' place at the bottom of the table after a fourth consecutive league loss.

Arsenal, on the balance of play, deserved the win and Arteta will have been encouraged by getting new £50m summer signing Ben White in the side, seeing new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale mark his league debut with a clean sheet and the sight of key midfield man Thomas Partey coming on as substitute.

The home fans, despite those poor early season results and performances, were vociferously behind their team from even before the first whistle, the news of Tottenham's defeat at Crystal Palace putting them in good heart having gone into this round of fixtures propping up the table with their north London rivals at the summit.

Emile Smith-Rowe was bright and breezy after coming on as substitute, forcing a fine save from Krul that could have settled matters while Bukayo Saka demonstrated once again that he is a real symbol for Arsenal, now and in the future.

Arteta will be thankful for any small mercies given the paucity of Arsenal's efforts this season and this will provide a much-needed lift when measured both by their performance and the result.

The Gunners had a difficult opening set of fixtures but Arteta knew this was a must-win to stop the pressure mounting even more.

He will also know this is just a start but he will accept it with both hands and move on to the potentially hazardous visit to Burnley to try and consolidate on these three points.

Canaries must find killer touch

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was locked in conversation with referee Oliver after the final whistle, clearly convinced Arsenal's goal should have been disallowed for offside. The goal stood, making it no points and four losses in the league so far this season.

He may have been nursing a sense of injustice and can also point to a fixture list that has opened with meetings against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and now Arsenal but there are still worrying signs as Norwich try to avoid the fate that befell them last time they were in the Premier League, when they returned tamely to the Championship.

Farke's men play in a positive manner and show plenty of nice touches - indeed they almost took the lead when Kenny McLean glanced Max Aarons' cross wide in the first half - but there was an obvious lack of punch and it is going to be a very long season for the tireless striker Teemu Pukki unless Farke can get more support for his main marksman.

It is still very early days, on the other hand. The Canaries still have plenty of time to kick-start their season and get things going in less taxing fixtures. They face Watford at home next and that is the sort of game Farke will have ringed on his calendar as one from which they must pick up three points.

Norwich will feel they have a hard luck story to tell about Aubameyang's decisive goal but they must put this behind them and work on adjusting to Premier League life.

Player of the match Smith Rowe Emile Smith Rowe with an average of 6.96 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Arsenal Avg Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 6.96 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 6.63 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 6.60 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 6.54 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.24 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 6.11 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.07 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 5.96 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 5.94 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 5.94 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 5.91 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.91 Squad number 19 Player name Pépé Average rating 5.79 Squad number 15 Player name Maitland-Niles Average rating 5.72 Norwich City Avg Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 6.57 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 6.46 Squad number 44 Player name Omobamidele Average rating 6.42 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 6.35 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 6.31 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 6.30 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 6.30 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 6.20 Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 6.17 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.16 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 6.09 Squad number 14 Player name Cantwell Average rating 5.48 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 5.43 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 5.23

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 23 Sambi Lokonga 15 Maitland-Niles 19 Pépé 8 Ødegaard 7 Saka 14 Aubameyang 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu Substituted for Smith Rowe at 62' minutes

4 White Booked at 90mins

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

23 Sambi Lokonga Substituted for Partey at 62' minutes Booked at 88mins

15 Maitland-Niles Substituted for Cédric Soares at 82' minutes

19 Pépé

8 Ødegaard

7 Saka

14 Aubameyang Substitutes 1 Leno

5 Partey

9 Lacazette

10 Smith Rowe

17 Cédric Soares

20 Varela Tavares

21 Chambers

22 Marí

35 Martinelli Norwich Formation 4-3-3 1 Krul 2 Aarons 44 Omobamidele 5 Hanley 21 Williams 20 Lees-Melou 7 Rupp 23 McLean 10 Dowell 22 Pukki 18 Tzolis 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 42mins

44 Omobamidele

5 Hanley Booked at 48mins

21 Williams

20 Lees-Melou

7 Rupp Substituted for Idah at 80' minutes

23 McLean

10 Dowell Substituted for Cantwell at 62' minutes

22 Pukki

18 Tzolis Substituted for Rashica at 69' minutes Substitutes 4 Gibson

8 Gilmour

14 Cantwell

15 Kabak

16 Normann

17 Rashica

19 Sørensen

28 Gunn

35 Idah Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 1, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Norwich City 0. Post update Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé. Post update Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass. Booking Ben White (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Ben White (Arsenal). Post update Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka. Post update Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a fast break. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães. Post update Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City). Booking Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward