ArsenalArsenal1NorwichNorwich City0

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City: Aubameyang scores winner as Arsenal beat Norwich

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his three Premier League games against Norwich

Arsenal lifted the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta as they secured their first points of the Premier League season with victory over Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta was under mounting scrutiny after a miserable start to the campaign with three defeats that left the Gunners at the foot of the table, so a win that was workmanlike rather than spectacular will be gratefully received.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back on target to set Arsenal on their way after 66 minutes, with a finish from almost on the goal-line after Canaries' keeper Tim Krul turned Nicolas Pepe's shot on to the post and the same player then struck the woodwork again.

Arsenal had an anxious moment as referee Michael Oliver conducted a VAR check for offside before the Emirates Stadium celebrate with a mixture of elation and relief.

Relief for Arteta and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta was under increasing pressure after Arsenal lost their three opening games of the league season for the first time since 1954

Arteta used his programme notes to call for patience after his side's poor start to the season but he will know as well as anyone that the clock ticks on any manager who struggles to get points on the board, especially at a club with high aspirations.

He wrote: "We are trying to build a medium- to long-term project, which also needs immediate results. That only happens in elite sport and most importantly in football."

And that immediate result was at least achieved to get Arsenal off the mark this season, even if it was hardly a convincing victory margin and achieved against a Canaries side who have now taken the Gunners' place at the bottom of the table after a fourth consecutive league loss.

Arsenal, on the balance of play, deserved the win and Arteta will have been encouraged by getting new £50m summer signing Ben White in the side, seeing new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale mark his league debut with a clean sheet and the sight of key midfield man Thomas Partey coming on as substitute.

The home fans, despite those poor early season results and performances, were vociferously behind their team from even before the first whistle, the news of Tottenham's defeat at Crystal Palace putting them in good heart having gone into this round of fixtures propping up the table with their north London rivals at the summit.

Emile Smith-Rowe was bright and breezy after coming on as substitute, forcing a fine save from Krul that could have settled matters while Bukayo Saka demonstrated once again that he is a real symbol for Arsenal, now and in the future.

Arteta will be thankful for any small mercies given the paucity of Arsenal's efforts this season and this will provide a much-needed lift when measured both by their performance and the result.

The Gunners had a difficult opening set of fixtures but Arteta knew this was a must-win to stop the pressure mounting even more.

He will also know this is just a start but he will accept it with both hands and move on to the potentially hazardous visit to Burnley to try and consolidate on these three points.

Canaries must find killer touch

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was locked in conversation with referee Oliver after the final whistle, clearly convinced Arsenal's goal should have been disallowed for offside. The goal stood, making it no points and four losses in the league so far this season.

He may have been nursing a sense of injustice and can also point to a fixture list that has opened with meetings against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and now Arsenal but there are still worrying signs as Norwich try to avoid the fate that befell them last time they were in the Premier League, when they returned tamely to the Championship.

Farke's men play in a positive manner and show plenty of nice touches - indeed they almost took the lead when Kenny McLean glanced Max Aarons' cross wide in the first half - but there was an obvious lack of punch and it is going to be a very long season for the tireless striker Teemu Pukki unless Farke can get more support for his main marksman.

It is still very early days, on the other hand. The Canaries still have plenty of time to kick-start their season and get things going in less taxing fixtures. They face Watford at home next and that is the sort of game Farke will have ringed on his calendar as one from which they must pick up three points.

Norwich will feel they have a hard luck story to tell about Aubameyang's decisive goal but they must put this behind them and work on adjusting to Premier League life.

Player of the match

Smith RoweEmile Smith Rowe

with an average of 6.96

Arsenal

  1. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.60

  4. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.54

  5. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.07

  8. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.94

  10. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    5.91

  12. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.91

  13. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    5.79

  14. Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    5.72

Norwich City

  1. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number44Player nameOmobamidele
    Average rating

    6.42

  4. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.35

  5. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    6.17

  10. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.16

  11. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.09

  12. Squad number14Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    5.48

  13. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.43

  14. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    5.23

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forSmith Roweat 62'minutes
  • 4WhiteBooked at 90mins
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forParteyat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 15Maitland-NilesSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 82'minutes
  • 19Pépé
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 5Partey
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 21Chambers
  • 22Marí
  • 35Martinelli

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 42mins
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 5HanleyBooked at 48mins
  • 21Williams
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 7RuppSubstituted forIdahat 80'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 10DowellSubstituted forCantwellat 62'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 18TzolisSubstituted forRashicaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 8Gilmour
  • 14Cantwell
  • 15Kabak
  • 16Normann
  • 17Rashica
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 35Idah
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home30
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  4. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass.

  9. Booking

    Ben White (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

  19. Booking

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

