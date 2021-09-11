Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the season against Spurs

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham's 100% Premier League start.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on.

French forward Edouard, a deadline-day signing from Celtic, introduced himself to the Selhurst Park faithful in fine fashion, turning in Zaha's cross a minute after coming on and then steering in Conor Gallagher's pass.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga's dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

54 Markanday Referee: Jonathan Moss Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher. Booking Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace). Post update Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew. Post update Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Christian Benteke. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card. Post update Hand ball by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward