Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham's 100% Premier League start.
Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on.
French forward Edouard, a deadline-day signing from Celtic, introduced himself to the Selhurst Park faithful in fine fashion, turning in Zaha's cross a minute after coming on and then steering in Conor Gallagher's pass.
The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.
The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga's dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.
More to follow.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
8.04
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
8.90
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
2.93
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
2.90
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
2.94
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameRodonAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
2.89
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23GallagherBooked at 89mins
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 67'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 86'minutes
- 20BentekeSubstituted forÉdouardat 84'minutes
- 11ZahaBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 12Hughes
- 17Clyne
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
Tottenham
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 25TangangaBooked at 58mins
- 15DierSubstituted forRodonat 12'minutes
- 3Reguilón
- 5Højbjerg
- 29Skipp
- 8WinksSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraBooked at 81mins
- 20Alli
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 11Gil
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 28Ndombele
- 33Davies
- 44Scarlett
- 49Omole
- 54Markanday
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Booking
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Christian Benteke.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Spurs fans, it was fun while it lasted.
Small potatoes. Not so chippy after all.
As for Spurs, it’s back to life, back to reality.