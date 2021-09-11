Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Eagles beat leaders Spurs for first win of league campaign

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the season against Spurs

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham's 100% Premier League start.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on.

French forward Edouard, a deadline-day signing from Celtic, introduced himself to the Selhurst Park faithful in fine fashion, turning in Zaha's cross a minute after coming on and then steering in Conor Gallagher's pass.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga's dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.94

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.28

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.18

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.08

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.78

  10. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.66

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    8.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    7.24

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.40

  3. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    8.90

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    3.48

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    3.42

  3. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    2.93

  4. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.11

  5. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    3.33

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    3.43

  7. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.18

  8. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    2.90

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.08

  10. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    3.49

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    2.94

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameRodon
    Average rating

    3.92

  2. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    2.89

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 89mins
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 67'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 86'minutes
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forÉdouardat 84'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 12Hughes
  • 17Clyne
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

Tottenham

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 25TangangaBooked at 58mins
  • 15DierSubstituted forRodonat 12'minutes
  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29Skipp
  • 8WinksSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraBooked at 81mins
  • 20Alli
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 28Ndombele
  • 33Davies
  • 44Scarlett
  • 49Omole
  • 54Markanday
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  4. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  8. Post update

    Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Christian Benteke.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  14. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  20. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:33

    What a great way for Vieira to get his first league win, beat the league leaders. Well done Crystal Palace.

    Spurs fans, it was fun while it lasted.

    • Reply posted by Wookie, today at 14:47

      Wookie replied:
      Normal service is resumed 😂👍🏻

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 14:32

    Kane didn't look interested-never a good idea to keep players against their will

    • Reply posted by Ad, today at 14:36

      Ad replied:
      Yep, he has gone on strike now...!

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 14:33

    Well done Palace, this is priceless. The way that lot have been crowing on you'd think they won the league in August by scraping 3 1-0 wins. You spuds dish it out, now it's time to take it..

    • Reply posted by stevef, today at 14:48

      stevef replied:
      Really ???? just who, from Spurs said we were going to win the league ????
      Every Spurs fan knows exactly where their team fits in the scheme of things.
      We get comments like this every time we lose. Just pointless made up rubbish.

  • Comment posted by I like muppets, today at 14:35

    Live text was mostly about Ronaldo. Would have been nice to hear more about Crystal Palace v Tottenham. CR7 overload.

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 14:37

      parkylane street replied:
      SE25 you mean

  • Comment posted by Truffle Goat, today at 14:33

    I'm sure it won't be lost on people that King Édouard's brace creamed the Spuds.

    Small potatoes. Not so chippy after all.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:33

    Nice win Palace.
    As for Spurs, it’s back to life, back to reality.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 14:45

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Got that 90s song in my head now lol.