Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Vieira is still looking for his first win as Crystal Palace boss

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise could be in line to make their debuts.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is also expected to make his first appearance of the season, but Eberechi Eze remains a long-term absentee.

Tottenham are without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as they need to follow Covid-19 protocols having played for their countries.

Son Heung-min is a doubt after injuring his calf on international duty.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have not done anything spectacular so far but they have done really well to win every Premier League game 1-0 - especially because I think their defence is their weak link.

Harry Kane is back, and scoring again - well, for England anyway - but Spurs could be without his strike partner Son Heung-min on Saturday because of a calf problem.

I'd still fancy Spurs to edge this one and continue their 100% winning start, even if Son is not fit, but I am not especially worried about Crystal Palace's wait for a first league win under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles got a really good point against West Ham last time out and, from what I have seen of them so far this season, they have picked up a bit each game they have played.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Vaccines singer Justin Young

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are without a victory in 12 Premier League meetings since a 2-1 win in January 2015.

Palace have won only one of their 16 league matches versus Spurs since returning to the Premier League in 2013.

Tottenham could earn a 13th top-flight away victory at Palace, the most by any club.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the first side to start a top-flight campaign with four consecutive London derbies. They are without a win in their last 11 such games in the Premier League.

Palace have had the fewest shots (20) and shots on target (five) of any team in the top flight this season.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to register a goal or an assist in 12 Premier League games against Tottenham.

Jordan Ayew celebrates his 30th birthday on the day of this match. He has gone 30 Premier League appearances without a goal.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have started a league campaign with three wins and three clean sheets for the first time in their history. The only teams to have begun a top-flight campaign with four wins and no goals against are Aston Villa in 1900-01, Ipswich Town in 1974-75, Chelsea in 2005-06 and Manchester City in 2015-16.

On the two previous occasions in which Spurs started a season with three clean sheets (1924-25 and 2005-06), they lost 2-0 in their fourth game.

They are aiming to win their opening four top-flight matches to a season for only the fourth time. They last did so in 2009-10.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to become only the second manager to oversee a clean sheet in his opening four Premier League matches in charge of a club, emulating Joe Royle at Everton in 1994.

Tottenham have scored in 18 successive league fixtures, the longest current streak in the top flight.

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team