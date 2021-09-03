Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tanya Oxtoby has not been actively involved in football since going on maternity leave in January

Former Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has joined Women's Super League champions Chelsea as assistant coach to boss Emma Hayes.

Oxtoby, 39, stepped down from her role at City permanently last month after being on maternity leave since January.

The Australian has previously held coaching roles at Notts County and Birmingham City.

She moved to Ashton Gate in 2018 and guided the Robins to sixth place in the WSL during her first season.

"To be joining such an illustrious team of players and staff is a true honour," Oxtoby said.

"I always said it would take something special for me to end my maternity leave early, and when this opportunity arose, and after speaking to Emma and Paul (Green, Chelsea women general manager), it felt like the ideal move for me.

"I'm looking forward to working not only with world-class players, but the amazingly talented staff at the club and being able to contribute to further success."