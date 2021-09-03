Newcastle United: Goal! actor messages new signing Santiago Munoz
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Life is imitating art at Newcastle United.
When the Magpies signed Mexican teenager, Santiago Munoz on transfer deadline day, a lot of fans noticed the similarities to the storyline of the film Goal! - in which the club signs a fictional Mexican footballer called... Santiago Munez.
The 2005 film follows the story Santi, a young man from a tough background who realises his football ambitions by playing for the Magpies.
Now, to complete the circle, Kuno Becker - the actor who plays Munez in the film - has sent out a message to Newcastle's new signing.
"I really believe that Newcastle United and the movie Goal! are a magical combination," he said in the video message.
"This team has inspired dreams, the movie has inspired dreams and today I want to say congratulations to the real life Santi, who will also inspire a lot of people to dream."
In the film, Munez helps take Newcastle to the Champions League. Only time will tell whether the real-life Munoz - who scored five goals as Mexico won the Concacaf Under-17 Championships in 2019 - can help his new team turn fiction into reality.