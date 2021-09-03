Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury teenager Tom Bloxham scored one of their goals with a spectacular overhead kick

Shrewsbury Town and Gillingham have been charged by the Football Association following clashes in the final stages of Saturday's game.

Three players and Gillingham assistant boss Paul Raynor were all shown red cards in added time.

Both clubs face two separate charges relating to the behaviour of their players and officials.

Shrewsbury won the game 2-1 after trailing to a 12-minute strike by Gillingham's Jack Tucker.

The players sent off were Shrewsbury midfielder David Davis and Gillingham's Daniel Phillips, followed by the home side's back-up goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne.

The first charge states that it is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the game.

The second says it is also alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour during the 99th minute.