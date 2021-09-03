Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Mk Dons are 11th in the League One table, two places below Accrington

MK Dons have been charged with failing to control their players during their home win over Accrington Stanley.

The Football Association charge follows an incident in the 73rd minute of the League One fixture on 28 August.

The club are accused of failing to ensure their players behaved "in an orderly fashion" and have until 7 September to respond the charge.

MK Dons are away to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, with Accrington at home to Shrewsbury Town.