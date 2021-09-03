Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marc Bola came through Arsenal's academy and previously played for Blackpool before joining Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a nine-year-old social media post made when he was 14.

The charge relates to a post which "is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper", including a reference to sexual orientation.

The alleged post by 23-year-old Bola was made on 14 April 2012.

Bola, who has made five Championship appearances for Boro this season, has until 20 September to respond.

Should the case go to a hearing, an independent regulatory commission will take the circumstances of the post into account.

In March West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen was charged by the FA over a tweet written when he was aged 15 in 2012 which contained a racist term.

Bowen, who apologised for the post, was given a warning by the FA a month later and told to attend an FA education course.