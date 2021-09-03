Marc Bola: Middlesbrough defender charged by FA over nine-year-old social media post
Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a nine-year-old social media post made when he was 14.
The charge relates to a post which "is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper", including a reference to sexual orientation.
The alleged post by 23-year-old Bola was made on 14 April 2012.
Bola, who has made five Championship appearances for Boro this season, has until 20 September to respond.
Should the case go to a hearing, an independent regulatory commission will take the circumstances of the post into account.
In March West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen was charged by the FA over a tweet written when he was aged 15 in 2012 which contained a racist term.
Bowen, who apologised for the post, was given a warning by the FA a month later and told to attend an FA education course.