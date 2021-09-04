World Cup Qualifying - European
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland1AzerbaijanAzerbaijan1

World Cup qualifying: Late Duffy header saves Republic of Ireland from Azerbaijan defeat

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson (left) missed a late chance to win it for the Republic
Callum Robinson (left) missed two late chances to win it for the Republic

Shane Duffy spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes with a late header to earn a World Cup qualifying draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin.

After losing their last home qualifier to Luxembourg, the Irish risked embarrassment once again thanks to Emin Mahmudov's first-half strike.

But Duffy's 87th-minute header earned Stephen Kenny's side their first point of the campaign.

The Republic created more than enough chances to win the game comfortably.

However, a lack of composure in the final third resulted in a draw against a side ranked 112th in the world and now without a win in 27 games in World Cup and European Championship qualifying.

While they avoided a repeat of the disastrous home defeat by Luxembourg in March, the result sees the Republic - playing in front of home fans for the first time since November 2019 - extend their record winless competitive run to 15 games as they failed to build on the encouraging display in Wednesday's last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Portugal.

Having failed to pick up a point from their first three qualifiers, the draw leaves the Irish further adrift of the top two with Serbia beating Luxembourg to join Portugal on 10 points.

With the first half seemingly drifting towards a scoreless conclusion, Mahmudov stunned the Aviva Stadium into silence with a superb right-footed effort that was as much to do with the Republic's feeble defending as it was the midfielder's clinical finishing.

Having picked up Duffy's headed clearance, Mahmudov was afforded the time and space by Seamus Coleman and Josh Cullen to shift on to his right foot and send a curling shot into Gavin Bazunu's right-hand top corner.

The goal reminded one of Gerson Rodrigues' winner for Luxembourg in Dublin in March when the Dynamo Kyiv attacker latched on to a loose ball and went unchallenged before firing past Bazunu.

Thankfully for the Irish this time, though, Duffy rose to meet Josh Cullen's cross to keep another dismal defeat off Kenny's copybook.

Mahmudov looked to have condemned the Republic to another embarrassing defeat before Duffy's equaliser
Mahmudov looked to have condemned the Republic to another embarrassing defeat before Duffy's equaliser

Missed chances again haunt Republic

After running Portugal so close in Faro, falling at home to a team ranked 112th in the world will do little to ease the pressure on Kenny, who is still awaiting his first competitive win as Republic boss.

While Wednesday's game in Faro produced enough exhilaration and heartache to be mistaken for an actual tournament match, this was a far more sedate affair with the visitors happy to slow the game down at every opportunity.

The Republic looked dangerous on the counter against Portugal, and while they faced a much different proposition here with a sea of Azerbaijani defenders facing them every time they gained possession, the hosts still fashioned enough opportunities to take all three points.

Kenny made three changes from the Portugal game with Troy Parrott, Jayson Molumby and James McClean drafted in for Jeff Hendrick, Jamie McGrath and the injured Dara O'Shea.

With McClean installed at left wing-back and Matt Doherty switching to the right, captain Coleman moved to a central defensive berth and it nearly paid early dividends when the Everton stalwart intercepted a pass in midfield, drove forward and shot over the bar from the edge of the Azerbaijan box.

Daryl Horgan made an impact after replacing Aaron Connolly at half time, producing two pinpoint crosses for Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah, neither of whom managed to hit the target.

While Parrott saw his snap-shot beaten away by Azerbaijan goalkeeper Sahruddin Mehemmedeliyev just before the hour, the Republic were not sharp enough in front of goal to sufficiently trouble the Qarabag stopper who, at times, looked less than assured when dealing with crosses into his box.

Substitute Callum Robinson - who missed the Portugal game after testing positive for Covid-19 - missed two stoppage-time chances to snatch a dramatic win for the Republic, dragging a shot wide before failing to generate enough power on a shot with the home side's last throw of the dice.

It could have been much worse for the Irish had it not been for teenage goalkeeper Bazunu who, fresh from saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in Faro, kept out Azerbaijan substitute Rustam Akhmedzade's shot with his feet to stop the visitors from going two goals up five minutes before Duffy's leveller.

What's next?

The Republic's next qualifier sees them welcome group leaders Serbia to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday (19:45 BST) with Azerbaijan at home to Portugal on the same day (17:00 BST).

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2Coleman
  • 4Duffy
  • 5Egan
  • 7DohertySubstituted forCollinsat 80'minutes
  • 17MolumbyBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 63'minutes
  • 6CullenSubstituted forBrowneat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11McClean
  • 10ParrottSubstituted forRobinsonat 63'minutes
  • 21ConnollySubstituted forHorganat 45'minutes
  • 9Idah

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 8Hourihane
  • 12Robinson
  • 13Hendrick
  • 14Browne
  • 15Horgan
  • 16Kelleher
  • 18McGrath
  • 19Collins
  • 20Curtis
  • 22Omobamidele
  • 23Talbot

Azerbaijan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mahammadaliyev
  • 5MedvedevSubstituted forHuseynovat 70'minutes
  • 14Badalov
  • 4Haghverdi
  • 18KrivotsyukBooked at 67mins
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 17BayramovSubstituted forSalahliat 70'minutes
  • 7AlasgarovSubstituted forAkhmedzadeat 71'minutes
  • 10EmreliSubstituted forSheydayevat 79'minutes
  • 20OzobicSubstituted forNurievat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Salahli
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 9Akhmedzade
  • 11Sheydayev
  • 12Jannatov
  • 13Huseynov
  • 15Mustafazade
  • 16Nuriev
  • 19Khalilzada
  • 21Ibrahimli
  • 22Sadikhov
  • 23Bayramov
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1.

  3. Booking

    Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland).

  5. Post update

    Rustam Akhmedzade (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland).

  7. Post update

    Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

  12. Post update

    Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Alan Browne replaces Josh Cullen.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1. Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Anatoliy Nuriev (Azerbaijan).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    James Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rustam Akhmedzade (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anatoliy Nuriev with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia4310116510
2Portugal431084410
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland401347-31
5Azerbaijan401336-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006159
2Spain42117527
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431071610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland31114314
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Finland31204315
3Ukraine40405504
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan402236-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium43101741310
2Czech Rep42118447
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus3102411-73
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531174310
2Turkey422012758
3Netherlands421112577
4Montenegro42118537
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia531184410
2Croatia42114137
3Slovenia52124407
4Slovakia41305416
5Malta511369-34
6Cyprus511316-54

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001311212
2Poland421111657
3Hungary421110827
4Albania420246-26
5Andorra410338-53
6San Marino4004012-120

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2Germany43017259
3North Macedonia42119457
4Romania42027616
5Iceland410348-43
6Liechtenstein4004112-110
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories