Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson (right) missed the Portugal defeat after testing positive for coronavirus while Alan Browne (left) was ruled out of the Faro game by a Covid close contact issue

World Cup Group A qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 4 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

West Brom striker Callum Robinson and Preston midfielder Alan Browne have returned to the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Dublin.

Robinson was ruled out of Wednesday's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat by Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Browne also missed the game because of a Covid-19 close contact issue.

Uncapped Celtic defender Liam Scales has been added to the squad with Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins ruled out.

Scales only moved to the Glasgow club from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers last week and the Under-21 international has been handed his first senior call-up because of the absence of central defenders O'Shea and Collins.

West Brom's O'Shea started in the Republic's three-man defence in Faro and received a slap from Portugal's eventual two-goal matchwinner Ronaldo that went unpunished before he was forced off late in the first half by an injury.

Doherty set to be declared fit

Republic strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah both caused the Portuguese defence problems in Faro but manager Stephen Kenny said Robinson could return to the attack.

"Callum is certainly in contention. He has started the season well and scored three goals [in four Championship appearances]. He trained yesterday in England and comes into the squad so we will see how he is in training today," said the Republic boss on Friday morning.

Matt Doherty also looks likely to be declared fit after being bothered by stomach cramps in the second half of Wednesday's game.

"I was just really struggling but I managed to crawl my way through the second-half and I feel a bit better now," said the Tottenham defender.

John Egan's first-half goal looked set to earn the Irish a shock win over the Group A leaders in the Algarve but Ronaldo levelled in the 89th minute before rising to head a second stunning goal in the closing seconds of injury time.

The defeat kept the Republic without a point after three games, and Saturday's Dublin contest will be a bottom-of-the-table affair with Azerbaijan also yet to open their account following their 2-1 loss in Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Kenny called on his players to maintain the standards which came so close causing a huge upset in Portugal but said that his team could not afford to under-estimate Azerbaijan, possibly mindful that the creditable display in the 3-2 opening qualifier defeat in Serbia last Spring was then followed by the dismal home defeat by Luxembourg.

"We want to really play with intensity, it's very important for us. We want to go and put in a strong performance and get the victory that we desire.

"Azerbaijan had very close games themselves with Serbia and Portugal, and we've seen Qarabag get to the group stages [of the Europa Conference League] and comprehensively beat Aberdeen during the week, so we'll have to earn the right to win."

Following Saturday's game, the Republic will face second-placed Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.