Scottish Challenge Cup: Dunfermline Athletic forfeit tie to Elgin City after Covid outbreak
From the section Scottish Challenge Cup
Dunfermline Athletic have forfeited their Scottish Challenge Cup tie against Elgin City following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Championship club.
Peter Grant's side were due to visit the League 2 men in Saturday's second round.
But chairman Ross McArthur said that "we are unfortunately not in a position to fulfil" the fixture.
"We continue to have a fluid Covid situation at our club," he told Dunfermline's official website.
McArthur added that "international call-ups and ongoing injuries" had also "caused a number of challenges".
It means that, in their latest four games, Dunfermline have lost twice at home 3-0 in the league, 5-0 to Rangers in the League Cup and now Elgin have been awarded a 3-0 win in the Challenge Cup.
The East End Park club also had their league game against Raith Rovers abandoned after a power failure at Stark's Park.