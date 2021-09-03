Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Dunfermline Athletic have forfeited their Scottish Challenge Cup tie against Elgin City following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Championship club.

Peter Grant's side were due to visit the League 2 men in Saturday's second round.

But chairman Ross McArthur said that "we are unfortunately not in a position to fulfil" the fixture.

"We continue to have a fluid Covid situation at our club," he told Dunfermline's official website.

McArthur added that "international call-ups and ongoing injuries" had also "caused a number of challenges".

It means that, in their latest four games, Dunfermline have lost twice at home 3-0 in the league, 5-0 to Rangers in the League Cup and now Elgin have been awarded a 3-0 win in the Challenge Cup.

The East End Park club also had their league game against Raith Rovers abandoned after a power failure at Stark's Park.