Brazil-Argentina game halted after confusion over Covid regulations
Last updated on .From the section Football
Brazil and Argentina's World Cup qualifier was halted just minutes after kick off on Sunday after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.
The visitors walked off the pitch at the Corinthians arena after the officials came out to stop the game.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment