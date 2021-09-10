Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City2DerbyDerby County0

Birmingham City 2-0 Derby County: Scott Hogan and Jeremie Bela goals send Blues fourth

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney takes his instructions from Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer as he comes on for his Blues debut

Goals from Scott Hogan and Jeremie Bela helped Birmingham City beat Derby County and move up to fourth in the Championship.

Hogan grabbed his third of the season from close range in the first half before Bela secured the win late on.

Derby had more possession but apart from one Tom Lawrence effort in the second half, they struggled to create chances and drop to 16th.

Troy Deeney made his Birmingham debut as a second-half substitute.

All the attention before the game was on Deeney, who had joined the club he supported as a boy, just before the end of the summer transfer window to end his 11-year association with Watford.

But he was only a sub as manager Lee Bowyer opted to continue with Lukas Jutkiewicz and Hogan up front, and it was the former Brentford and Aston Villa man who put his side ahead.

However, it came from a bad backpass by Rams left-back Lee Buchanan, which put Jutkiewicz in on goal. He was denied initially by goalkeeper Kelle Roos, but the ball was worked across to Hogan, who made no mistake from close range.

That played into the hands of Bowyer's team and a second goal on a counter-attack from Bela wrapped things up. At the other end, it was a fourth clean sheet in six games and no team has conceded fewer in the Championship than their three goals.

But it also highlighted Derby's problems in attack, despite enjoying 67% possession. Lawrence was closest when he forced a second-half save out of Matija Sarkic in the Blues goal, but only Sheffield United have scored fewer than Wayne Rooney's team, who have managed just four in their six matches.

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer told Sky Sports:

"It was very satisfying to get our first three points at home in front of the fans. A clean sheet, we created chances and we worked extremely hard as a group, so it was very pleasing.

"Because of the players we have in the attacking third, if we keep clean sheets, we are going to win a lot of games. All I can do is say well done to the players for that because it isn't just the defenders and the goalkeeper, it's the whole team.

"There are going to be lows, but we can enjoy tonight. And all we can do as a club is keeping trying to build and move forward and that's what we're doing."

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports:

"We played some OK stuff but we didn't really create that many clear-cut chances which was frustrating, but I don't think Birmingham did enough to win the game.

"It was a mistake for the first goal and for the second, but we weren't at our best tonight. We didn't deserve to win but I still feel Birmingham didn't do enough.

"There are going to be mistakes the way we're trying to play, and I take full responsibility for that."

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 4RobertsBooked at 76mins
  • 12Dean
  • 3Pedersen
  • 2Colin
  • 34SunjicBooked at 57mins
  • 6Woods
  • 11Bela
  • 7Chong
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forDeeneyat 68'minutes
  • 9HoganSubstituted forGardnerat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Friend
  • 15Aneke
  • 18McGree
  • 20Gardner
  • 21Sanderson
  • 27Trueman
  • 36Deeney

Derby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Roos
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 26Buchanan
  • 11MorrisonBooked at 76mins
  • 4ShinnieBooked at 24minsSubstituted forStrettonat 45'minutes
  • 8Bird
  • 17SibleySubstituted forWilliamsat 82'minutes
  • 9Baldock
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKnightat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Stearman
  • 31Allsop
  • 32Brown
  • 34Stretton
  • 35Watson
  • 38Knight
  • 43Williams
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
14,912

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Derby County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Derby County 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City. Gary Gardner tries a through ball, but Maxime Colin is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Woods (Birmingham City).

  8. Post update

    Ravel Morrison (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Jason Knight replaces Tom Lawrence.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Dylan Williams replaces Louie Sibley.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 2, Derby County 0. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stretton (Derby County).

  16. Post update

    Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City).

  19. Post update

    Jack Stretton (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

  • Comment posted by I Am Not A Bouncy Castle, today at 23:10

    Wayne Rooney says Birmingham didn't do enough to win the game. For as long as football has been around, scoring more goals than the opposition has been enough to win matches.

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 23:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Default, today at 23:05

    Its not working out for Wayne Rooney at Derby, they should cut their losses and bring in Big Sam before Arsenal do.

    • Reply posted by Irons45, today at 23:11

      Irons45 replied:
      Who ever was manager would struggle at Derby with the transfer embargo and Big Sam would not go anywhere near there.
      I hope Derby sort it all out alot of time for their fans

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 23:03

    A great result blues fans. Its hard to remember last season when you were struggling in the league. It goes to show that with the right manager you can achieve anything. Going up this year?

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 23:06

      GorbleGorble replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bullster, today at 23:03

    Well done the Blues, said on here before that Bowyer is doing a good job, he has a good shape to the team. When you watch him on the touch line he is always vocal, organising his players. He’s a good coach and it’s nice to see Blues at the top end of the league.

  • Comment posted by Lg, today at 23:02

    Birmingham didn't do enough to win game but still win, says a lot about Wayne Rooneys Derby! Concentrate on managing your team rather than moaning at officials and you might get somewhere, same old Rooney!

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 23:02

    This is what English football is about. Two legend clubs founded 130 years ago under Friday night lights.
    More of this less of Ronaldo please

    • Reply posted by lanterne rogue, today at 23:10

      lanterne rogue replied:
      Totally agree...but the BBC is obsessed with Man Utd so Ronaldo is all we will get. Man Utd maybe a yawnfest, but Ronaldo is a true great.

      But far more importantly, Bowyer has done a transformational job and restored pride. The players are proud to pull on the shirt again. Not getting carried away but after years of misery, we have a smile on our face.

      KRO

  • Comment posted by BBCnotfitforpurpose, today at 23:01

    Default
    22:49
    Any chance of any comments about the game? All I can see on here is comments about Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo
    --
    Ex Man Utd striker now manager of Derby County were beaten tonight

  • Comment posted by robob, today at 22:58

    It's not Rooney's fault that we have a transfer embago etc. He's no genius but not clueless. Lampard could throw money about, now we don't have that luxury. Clearly people bringing past prejudices into their thinking.

    Performances have generally improved, although tonight Birmingham were far superior, well done to them.

  • Comment posted by BBCnotfitforpurpose, today at 22:56

    Another good result, KRO

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:55

    Agree with all the comments regarding Rooney, he is simply never been the brightest spark… How he was made a manager is beyond me, but I guess Derby know what they are doing or risk going down not knowing. I must have missed something and he will turn out to be a genius.

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 22:55

    Two well taken goals.
    Blues were more effective with their possession than derby was.
    Rooney saying blues didn't do enough to win us a joke - you need to learn from teams that beat to become a better manager.
    Lawrence is a dirty nasty player.

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 22:53

    Once again Sky sports bow to the 'Wayne Rooneys' Derby con. How many more times will they be shown live this season ? ( that's as long as he lasts in the post I suppose)

    • Reply posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:56

      WAYLON MERCY replied:
      Waylon was looking to watch the match on SOTV
      Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 22:52

    Empty seats my lord, empty seats.

    • Reply posted by robob, today at 22:59

      robob replied:
      You do know about the stands being closed?

  • Comment posted by Brum47, today at 22:50

    Yes A header from a corner against Blues. Previous year Ronaldo was well marshalled by young Blues fullback. Ferguson used to enjoy visiting St Andrews to play in front of a football crowd

  • Comment posted by the royal blue optimist, today at 22:50

    More shots on target blues should get more goals. Defence seems pretty solid At the moment. See how the Fulham games goes on Wednesday they are one of the favourites to go up. We'll done Bowyer for naming Deeney on the bench might make Hogan score more like he did at Brentford. KRO

  • Comment posted by Default, today at 22:49

    Any chance of any comments about the game? All I can see on here is comments about Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 22:52

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Ironic comment of the night.

  • Comment posted by england john, today at 22:48

    dont think a team like derby should be relegated but with rooney in charge.........

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:47

    What odds on Troy Deeney starting and scoring against Fulham?

