Coleraine punished 10-man Carrick Rangers to collect their first three points of the season

Cliftonville maintained their perfect start to the Irish Premiership season after Ryan Curran's goal gave the Reds a 1-0 win over Glentoran at Solitude.

Larne move into second after a 3-2 victory over Portadown.

Coleraine beat 10-man Carrick Rangers 3-0 to pick up their first win of the season thanks to goals from Conor McKendry and Matthew Shevlin.

Andrew Waterworth scored twice as Glenavon hammered Warrenpoint Town 6-1 in Saturday's fourth game.

Glentoran made a blistering start at Solitude and hit the crossbar in the opening two minutes when Patrick McClean's shot across goal clipped the top of the crossbar after taking a touch off team-mate Jay Donnelly.

Shay McCartan almost rounded off a fine solo run as he forced Declan Dunne into a smart save, however Cliftonville settled well almost took the lead with the last play of the half when Jamie Harney headed straight at Aaron McCarey from close range.

Jamie McDonagh, playing like a man with something to prove against his former side, nearly curled a beautiful strike into the top corner early in the the second-half, and Harney got a crucial touch on the ball to deny Jay Donnelly at the other end when the forward was about to tap home from close range.

The breakthrough was made on 70 minutes when the hosts took a deserved lead. Joe Gormely forced McCarey into a good save, and Cliftonville reacted quickest to recycle the ball.

It was worked out to the superb McDonagh, and his shot was again saved by McCarey but the rebound fell to Curran, who fired into the empty net from 12 yards to net the decisive goal.

Larne picked up their second victory of the season

Larne hold off Portadown

Larne made it two wins from two games but they were pushed hard by Portadown in the second half.

Dean Jarvis headed in an early opener and Mark Randall made it 2-0 with a delightful chip as Larne dominated the first half.

Ruairi Croskery hooked in after 66 minutes to pull one back and the goal sparked the Ports into life as they pressed for an equaliser.

But the visitors were next to score as Lee Lynch netted on the follow-up in added time.

Greg Hall netted for the hosts in the dying seconds but Matthew Tipton's side are still searching for a first win in their Premiership campaign.

Coleraine kickstart campaign

After suffering defeats in their first two league games, Coleraine secured their first points of the season as they ran out comfortable winners over Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

Conor McKendry opened the scoring in the 12th minute when his cross from wide on the right ended up in the corner of the net for his first goal for his new club following his summer move from Larne.

Carrick were reduced to 10 men when Jim Ervin was sent-off for bringing down Matthew Shevlin as he raced through on goal.

Shevlin extended his side's lead with a well-struck half-volley into the bottom corner three minutes after the break and the striker grabbed his second with a clinical back-post finish from Eoin Bradley's inviting cross after 74.

Jim Ervin was sent off for Carrick Rangers

Waterworth stars for Glenavon

Glenavon claimed their first win of the campaign when they came from behind to thrash Warrenpoint Town 6-1 at Milltown.

Warrenpoint went in front on 11 minutes when James Singleton's attempted back-header fell short of its target and Fra McCaffrey got to the loose ball ahead of keeper Declan Brown to slot home the loose ball.

But Glenavon were level within 90 seconds when a well-worked move found Peter Campbell on the left-hand side of the penalty area and he drilled a low shot past Conor Mitchell.

The Lurgan Blues went ahead on 19 minutes when Sean Ward's long throw-in was flicked on and Matthew Fitzpatrick was on hand to poke home from close range, and the same player doubled his tally four minutes later when he converted Andy Hall's cross from the right wing.

Remarkably, Glenavon notched a fourth goal before the interval when Waterworth was on hand to convert with a diving header following Andy Hall's knockdown.

Waterworth grabbed his second just short of the hour mark when Singleton's diagonal pass split the Warrenpoint defence and the former Linfield striker took a neat first touch before firing past Mitchell.

Substitute Danny Purkis rounded off the scoring in the closing minutes with a simple finish after the ball was squared to him by Josh Doyle.