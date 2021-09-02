Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Filippa Angeldahl won silver at the Tokyo Olympics with Sweden

Manchester City have signed Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldahl from BK Hacken on a two-year deal, with an option for a further year.

Angeldahl impressed for the Swedish side, formerly Goteborg FC, against City in the Women's Champions League last season.

The 24-year-old has 15 caps for her country and won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She says now is "the right moment to take the next step" in her career.

"I am very excited to join Manchester City," said Angeldahl. "It's a huge club and I can't wait to start working with the team.

"As a player, I always want to win and that is why I chose this club as they match my ambitions."