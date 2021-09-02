Iceland v Romania

IcelandIceland19:45RomaniaRomania
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|2
|Serbia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|Luxembourg
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|4
|R. of Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|5
|Azerbaijan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Northern Ireland
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|4
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|5
|Bulgaria
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|7
|5
|8
|2
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|7
|3
|Montenegro
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|4
|Norway
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|5
|Latvia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|6
|Gibraltar
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|17
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|10
|2
|North Macedonia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|7
|3
|Germany
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Romania
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|5
|Iceland
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|6
|Liechtenstein
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|1