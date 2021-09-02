Match ends, Italy 1, Bulgaria 1.
Italy's homecoming after winning Euro 2020 ended in a disappointing draw with Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying in Florence.
The point did extend Italy's unbeaten run to 35 games, equalling Spain's old European record.
Federico Chiesa blasted Roberto Mancini's side into the lead from outside the box.
Atanas Iliev, who plays for Ascoli in Serie B, scored the equaliser against the run of play.
Italy dominated, with 27 shots to Hungary's four, but Ciro Immobile's effort cleared off the line was as close as they got.
They top Group C with 10 points from four games, four points above Switzerland, who have only played twice.
Third-placed Northern Ireland won 4-1 in Lithuania.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 5FlorenziSubstituted forTolóiat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 19Bonucci
- 15Acerbi
- 13EmersonSubstituted forPellegriniat 90+1'minutes
- 18BarellaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCristanteat 63'minutes
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 14Chiesa
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forRaspadoriat 75'minutes
- 10InsigneSubstituted forBerardiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Tolói
- 3Chiellini
- 4Biraghi
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Raspadori
- 11Berardi
- 12Gollini
- 16Cristante
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Castrovilli
- 23Bastoni
Bulgaria
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Georgiev
- 3Hristov
- 5Hristov
- 4Antov
- 14NedyalkovBooked at 86mins
- 7Kostadinov
- 8VitanovSubstituted forMalinovat 75'minutes
- 12YankovSubstituted forChochevat 57'minutes
- 17YomovBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDelevat 45'minutes
- 19IlievSubstituted forKrastevat 70'minutes
- 11DespodovSubstituted forKirilov Kirilovat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Naumov
- 2Turitsov
- 6Kirilov Kirilov
- 9Delev
- 10Krastev
- 13Mihaylov
- 15Bozhikov
- 16Malinov
- 18Chochev
- 20Iliev
- 21Velkovski
- 22Iliev
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Bulgaria 1.
Post update
Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentin Antov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Italy).
Post update
Kaloyan Krastev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Post update
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Emerson.
Post update
Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Booking
Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).
