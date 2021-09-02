Last updated on .From the section Football

Federico Chiesa continued his good Euro 2020 form with the opener at the Stadio Artemio Franchi

Italy's homecoming after winning Euro 2020 ended in a disappointing draw with Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying in Florence.

The point did extend Italy's unbeaten run to 35 games, equalling Spain's old European record.

Federico Chiesa blasted Roberto Mancini's side into the lead from outside the box.

Atanas Iliev, who plays for Ascoli in Serie B, scored the equaliser against the run of play.

Italy dominated, with 27 shots to Hungary's four, but Ciro Immobile's effort cleared off the line was as close as they got.

They top Group C with 10 points from four games, four points above Switzerland, who have only played twice.

Third-placed Northern Ireland won 4-1 in Lithuania.