World Cup Qualifying - European
ItalyItaly1BulgariaBulgaria1

Italy 1-1 Bulgaria: Azzurri held to draw in first game since Euro 2020 win

Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa continued his good Euro 2020 form with the opener at the Stadio Artemio Franchi

Italy's homecoming after winning Euro 2020 ended in a disappointing draw with Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying in Florence.

The point did extend Italy's unbeaten run to 35 games, equalling Spain's old European record.

Federico Chiesa blasted Roberto Mancini's side into the lead from outside the box.

Atanas Iliev, who plays for Ascoli in Serie B, scored the equaliser against the run of play.

Italy dominated, with 27 shots to Hungary's four, but Ciro Immobile's effort cleared off the line was as close as they got.

They top Group C with 10 points from four games, four points above Switzerland, who have only played twice.

Third-placed Northern Ireland won 4-1 in Lithuania.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 5FlorenziSubstituted forTolóiat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13EmersonSubstituted forPellegriniat 90+1'minutes
  • 18BarellaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCristanteat 63'minutes
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 14Chiesa
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forRaspadoriat 75'minutes
  • 10InsigneSubstituted forBerardiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Tolói
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Biraghi
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Raspadori
  • 11Berardi
  • 12Gollini
  • 16Cristante
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Castrovilli
  • 23Bastoni

Bulgaria

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Georgiev
  • 3Hristov
  • 5Hristov
  • 4Antov
  • 14NedyalkovBooked at 86mins
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 8VitanovSubstituted forMalinovat 75'minutes
  • 12YankovSubstituted forChochevat 57'minutes
  • 17YomovBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDelevat 45'minutes
  • 19IlievSubstituted forKrastevat 70'minutes
  • 11DespodovSubstituted forKirilov Kirilovat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Naumov
  • 2Turitsov
  • 6Kirilov Kirilov
  • 9Delev
  • 10Krastev
  • 13Mihaylov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 16Malinov
  • 18Chochev
  • 20Iliev
  • 21Velkovski
  • 22Iliev
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home27
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Bulgaria 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Bulgaria 1.

  3. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Valentin Antov (Bulgaria).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Tolói (Italy).

  6. Post update

    Kaloyan Krastev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).

  8. Post update

    Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Emerson.

  13. Post update

    Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  18. Booking

    Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431084410
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg32014406
4R. of Ireland300336-30
5Azerbaijan300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006159
2Spain42117527
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431071610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland31114314
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Ukraine40405504
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan302135-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium43101741310
2Czech Rep42118447
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus3102411-73
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey422012758
2Netherlands421112577
3Montenegro42118537
4Norway42115417
5Latvia411278-14
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia42114137
2Russia42116427
3Slovakia41305416
4Slovenia411234-14
5Malta411268-24
6Cyprus411214-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001311212
2Poland421111657
3Hungary421110827
4Albania420246-26
5Andorra410338-53
6San Marino4004012-120

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2Germany43017259
3North Macedonia42119457
4Romania42027616
5Iceland410348-43
6Liechtenstein4004112-110
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

