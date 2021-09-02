Last updated on .From the section Football

Romelu Lukaku has scored 66 goals in 99 games for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku moved up to 66 goals for Belgium with a double as they came from behind to beat Estonia.

Estonia captain Mattias Kait scored a shock opener in Tallinn but Hans Vanaken headed Belgium, who are ranked number one in the world, level.

Chelsea striker Lukaku showed good strength to fire Belgium into the lead and then made it 3-1 on his 99th cap.

Axel Witsel and Thomas Foket scored for the Red Devils before Erik Sorga's late consolation.

Belgium top Group E on 10 points from four games. The Czech Republic are second on seven points after beating Belarus 1-0.

Wales, who did not play a game, are on three points from only two games.