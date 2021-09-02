World Cup Qualifying - European
EstoniaEstonia2BelgiumBelgium5

Estonia 2-5 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in comeback win

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored 66 goals in 99 games for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku moved up to 66 goals for Belgium with a double as they came from behind to beat Estonia.

Estonia captain Mattias Kait scored a shock opener in Tallinn but Hans Vanaken headed Belgium, who are ranked number one in the world, level.

Chelsea striker Lukaku showed good strength to fire Belgium into the lead and then made it 3-1 on his 99th cap.

Axel Witsel and Thomas Foket scored for the Red Devils before Erik Sorga's late consolation.

Belgium top Group E on 10 points from four games. The Czech Republic are second on seven points after beating Belarus 1-0.

Wales, who did not play a game, are on three points from only two games.

Line-ups

Estonia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Hein
  • 7PuriSubstituted forLilanderat 80'minutes
  • 16TammBooked at 55mins
  • 2Kuusk
  • 18Mets
  • 3PikkSubstituted forKallasteat 69'minutes
  • 14VassiljevSubstituted forZenjovat 86'minutes
  • 5Kreida
  • 4Käit
  • 8AnierSubstituted forSinyavskiyat 80'minutes
  • 15SappinenSubstituted forSorgaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Igonen
  • 6Lukka
  • 9Sorga
  • 10Zenjov
  • 11Sinyavskiy
  • 13Lilander
  • 17Kirss
  • 19Kallaste
  • 20Poom
  • 21Peetson
  • 22Vallner
  • 23Paskotsi

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2AlderweireldSubstituted forDendonckerat 83'minutes
  • 4Boyata
  • 3Denayer
  • 15SaelemaekersBooked at 61minsSubstituted forFoketat 66'minutes
  • 17Vanaken
  • 6Witsel
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forLukebakioat 83'minutes
  • 7Trossard
  • 9LukakuBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBentekeat 74'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vanheusden
  • 8Praet
  • 12Sels
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Lukebakio
  • 16Foket
  • 18Sambi Lokonga
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Mechele
  • 23Batshuayi
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home10
Away25
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Estonia 2, Belgium 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Estonia 2, Belgium 5.

  3. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Lilander (Estonia).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium).

  6. Post update

    Ken Kallaste (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

  10. Post update

    Christian Benteke (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Märten Kuusk (Estonia).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ken Kallaste (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erik Sorga (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislav Kreida.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Sergei Zenjov replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Estonia 2, Belgium 5. Erik Sorga (Estonia) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Lilander.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Dodi Lukébakio replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Leander Dendoncker replaces Toby Alderweireld.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

  20. Post update

    Michael Lilander (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431084410
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg32014406
4R. of Ireland300336-30
5Azerbaijan300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006159
2Spain42117527
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431071610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland31114314
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Ukraine40405504
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan302135-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium43101741310
2Czech Rep42118447
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus3102411-73
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey422012758
2Netherlands421112577
3Montenegro42118537
4Norway42115417
5Latvia411278-14
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia42114137
2Russia42116427
3Slovakia41305416
4Slovenia411234-14
5Malta411268-24
6Cyprus411214-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001311212
2Poland421111657
3Hungary421110827
4Albania420246-26
5Andorra410338-53
6San Marino4004012-120

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2Germany43017259
3North Macedonia42119457
4Romania42027616
5Iceland410348-43
6Liechtenstein4004112-110
