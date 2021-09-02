World Cup Qualifying - European
Czech RepCzech Republic0BelarusBelarus0

Czech Republic v Belarus

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 6Kalas
  • 9Holes
  • 13Mateju
  • 22Soucek
  • 21Kral
  • 14Jankto
  • 7Barak
  • 19Hlozek
  • 11Dolezal

Substitutes

  • 2Sacek
  • 3Havel
  • 4Kasa
  • 8Pesek
  • 10Tecl
  • 12Sadílek
  • 15Zmrhal
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Jemelka
  • 18Wiesner
  • 20Vydra
  • 23Nguyen

Belarus

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Chernik
  • 14Begunov
  • 4Rakhmanov
  • 3Shvetsov
  • 20Sachivko
  • 13Zolotov
  • 23Antilevski
  • 21Klimovich
  • 8Korzun
  • 9Ebong
  • 17Lisakovich

Substitutes

  • 2Pechenin
  • 5Shevchenko
  • 6Khadarkevich
  • 7Bykov
  • 10Lisakovich
  • 11Skavysh
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 16Pavlyuchenko
  • 18Sedko
  • 19Kontsevoy
  • 22Pavlovets
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomás Holes.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Kral (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Nikolai Zolotov.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hlozek.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).

  7. Post update

    Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hlozek.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Antonin Barak (Czech Republic).

  12. Post update

    Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Tomás Holes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories