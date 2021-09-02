Czech Republic v Belarus

Attempt missed. Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomás Holes.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 6Kalas
- 9Holes
- 13Mateju
- 22Soucek
- 21Kral
- 14Jankto
- 7Barak
- 19Hlozek
- 11Dolezal
Substitutes
- 2Sacek
- 3Havel
- 4Kasa
- 8Pesek
- 10Tecl
- 12Sadílek
- 15Zmrhal
- 16Stanek
- 17Jemelka
- 18Wiesner
- 20Vydra
- 23Nguyen
Belarus
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Chernik
- 14Begunov
- 4Rakhmanov
- 3Shvetsov
- 20Sachivko
- 13Zolotov
- 23Antilevski
- 21Klimovich
- 8Korzun
- 9Ebong
- 17Lisakovich
Substitutes
- 2Pechenin
- 5Shevchenko
- 6Khadarkevich
- 7Bykov
- 10Lisakovich
- 11Skavysh
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 16Pavlyuchenko
- 18Sedko
- 19Kontsevoy
- 22Pavlovets
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Alex Kral (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Nikolai Zolotov.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hlozek.
Hand ball by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).
Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).
Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hlozek.
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Foul by Antonin Barak (Czech Republic).
Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Tomás Holes.
Attempt blocked. Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.