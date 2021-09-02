Last updated on .From the section England

England were playing their first match since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy

England players were booed loudly at Budapest's Puskas Arena when they took a knee before the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Uefa ordered Hungary to play three home games behind closed doors after fans were found guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

Charges related to racism and other discriminatory conduct.

But home fans were allowed in to the 67,000 stadium against England as the match falls under Fifa jurisdiction.

Hungary's players and head coach Marco Rossi had asked supporters to respect England's gesture before the match but the message went unheeded.

BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Juliette Ferrington, who was at the stadium, said: "It is a wall of noise here and England players take a knee.

"Led largely by the ultras behind the goal, they have booed throughout the moment even though there were calls on them from the manager, players and leaders in the country not to overstep the mark.

"That is disappointing, so disappointing."

Hungary were investigated by Uefa after incidents took place at each of their Euro 2020 group games against Portugal, France and Germany in June.

Before Thursday's game, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was asked about the potential for racism and homophobia to be exhibited at the match and said England should "get its own house in order" before criticising others for their behaviour.