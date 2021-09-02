Last updated on .From the section England

England players were booed loudly at Budapest's Puskas Arena when they took a knee before the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Uefa have ordered Hungary to play three home games behind closed doors after fans were guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

Charges related to racism and other discriminatory conduct.

But home fans were allowed in to the 67,000 stadium against England as the match falls under Fifa jurisdiction.

